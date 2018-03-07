Uttar Pradesh: Special job fair for women on International Women’s Day

The UP government will usher in new job opportunities for the women of the state as part of its International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8.

The Model Career Centre, under the aegis of the National Career Service (ministry of labour and employment), along with the Directorate of Training & Employment UP (Lucknow) and the Regional Employment Exchange will organise a job fair from March 8 to 10 by. The opening day, Thursday, will be exclusively dedicated to women job seekers.

The fair will be organised at the Surya Group of Institutions at Mohanlalganj.

Overall, 10,973 vacancies in different sectors such as IT, automobile, manufacturing, education, health, retail, hospitality, insurance, banking and security will be up for grabs.

Employers like Sahara Hospital, Genpact, Teleperformance, Tata Motors, Welspun, Vardhman, Eureka Forbes, Apollo Homecare, Spencer's, Pizza Hut, Yash Foods (owners of Aryan’s and Curry Leaf), Thakur Publications and more will offer jobs for the positions of doctors, nurses, editors, managers, cashiers, developers, etc.

“On March 8, the job fair will be exclusively for women, as a mark of respect for them. Never before, it has been done like this,” said Rajeev Yadav, deputy director, Directorate of Training & Employment UP.

“Out of the overall vacancies, around 3,000 will be only for women. 51 private sector employers, including top companies, will come to hire our youths,” he added.

To participate in the mega event, all job seekers need to register themselves on the state portal sewayojan.up.nic.in and the national portal www.ncs.gov.in

Details of the job fair are also available on both the portals. Candidates must reach the venue on time along with all relevant documents, photocopies, curriculum vitae (CV), ID proof and passport size photographs. No travel allowance will be paid, clarified the organisers.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, minister for women and child development and tourism, will inaugurate the fair at 1 pm on March 8. Also present on the occasion will be minister Manoharlal Mannu Kori, Member of Parliament Jagdambika Pal and additional secretary, labour and employment Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

The offer letter distribution ceremony will be organised at 12 pm on March 10. Swami Prasad Maurya, minister for labour & employment, will hand over the job offers to successful candidates.