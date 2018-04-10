Uttar Pradesh: State’s first butterfly park now open for visitors

Now, visitors can also have a look at different species of butterfly at the Lucknow Zoo as the state’s first butterfly park was inaugurated by forest minister Dara Singh Chauhan here on Monday.

At present, 28-species of butterflies could be seen, but soon the number can go up to 40, said zoo director RK Singh. Butterflies are the most important indicator of good environment.

He said that the park will be further developed to increase the number of butterflies. “We have placed host plants that attract butterfly and hopefully more species will come up soon,” said Singh.

He said that the park will also generate awareness among visitors about the risks that butterflies face due to increasing pollution and use of chemical fertilizers.

There are around 2,000 species of butterflies in the world of which, 1,500 are found in India. On the occasion, the forest minister said that soon Uttar Pradesh would be leading state in eco-tourism as several programmes for the same were being implemented.