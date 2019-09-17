e-paper
Varanasi administration on alert as Ganga flows above warning mark

Ganga water has entered Maruti Nagar and Patel Nagar areas. Several localities in Varanasi’s low-lying areas along the Varuna river are also flooded. Hundreds of acres of paddy crop and millets have been submerged.

lucknow Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Ganga water has entered the Maruti Nagar and Patel Nagar areas of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Ganga water has entered the Maruti Nagar and Patel Nagar areas of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo )
         

With the water level in the Ganga crossing the warning mark, the Varanasi district administration has set up a flood control room and issued helpline numbers to extend immediate support to the flood-affected people. Water has entered several low lying areas along the river. Ghats are completely flooded and operation of boats has also been suspended.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 70.64 metres, 38 cm above the warning level on Monday. The danger mark in Varanasi is 71.26 metres. Water has entered Maruti Nagar and Patel Nagar areas. Several localities in the low-lying areas along the Varuna river are also flooded. Hundreds of acres of paddy crop and millets have been submerged.

District magistrate Surendra Singh conducted an inspection in the flood-affected areas. He instructed the officials to shift the flood-affected people to the relief camp. He also instructed the officials of the police department to deploy police sub-inspectors at each flood outpost. He visited Konia area where many houses are flooded and sought information about the rescue works. He asked the NDRF personnel to remain on high alert.

On Sunday, an NDRF team rescued three people from a flooded house along the river Ganga to a safer location.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:58 IST

