VHP to celebrate Ram Mahotsav, felicitate kar sevaks

lucknow

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:44 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will celebrate Ram Mahotsav in around three lakh villages across the country from the start of Navratri on March 25 till the festival of Hanuman Jayanti on April 8, the organisation’s Ayodhya-based regional spokesman Sharad Sharma said on Friday.

“Kar sevaks will also be felicitated during the fortnight-long celebrations,” said Sharma.

“Several committees will be constituted to ensure that Ram Mahotsav is organised on a grand scale this year. In rural pockets, a religious discourse will be organised on the Ram temple movement. People will be made aware of the movement,” he added.

Besides Hindu seers, saints of the Sikh, Jain and Buddhist religions will organise religious discourse and special prayers across the country during Ram Mahotsav.

The plan to hold the Ram Mahotsav comes at a time when the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is expected to announce the date of Ram temple construction.