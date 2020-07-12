Vikas Dubey was ready for ‘big action’ day before ambush

lucknow

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 08:36 IST

Gangster Vikas Dubey had set a plan in motion for what he called ‘big action’ on July 2, a day before he and his men killed eight policemen, injured seven others and looted five police weapons, police officials said on the basis of questioning of Dubey in Ujjain after his arrest on July 9.

Dubey was subsequently killed in an encounter as he tried to escape when he was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh early on July 10, according to the police.

The gangster spoke about what happened before the July 3 ambush during his day-long questioning at Narwar police station in Ujjain rural and then at the police training school (PTS) in Ujjain, police officials said.

“He was calm and relaxed during the questioning. He said he was getting regular inputs from the police about the developments. He knew the raid was imminent and he prepared accordingly a day before,” said an official who spoke to his Madhya Pradesh police counterpart.

On July 2 and July 3, he had food prepared for 30 people living in his house, Dubey told the police, the officials added.

After he was certain that an attempt to murder case was going to be lodged against him following a complaint by villager Rahul Tiwari, he asked his supporters to prepare for a hard battle, the officials said.

He told them it was time to do something big, the officials said. After asking them to take their licensed weapons and checking the stock of bullets, he arranged 50 more bullets of different bores, the officials said. About 35 firearms licences, were issued to his men and close relatives 2007 onwards, according to investigation by the Kanpur police.

The weapons, along with bullets, were moved to rooftops in advance. There were 25-30 men involved in the shootout. Vikas Dubey had already told them that he meant business this time and all of them were mentally prepared to take on the police, the official said.

An official said his team fired aggressively and cornered the police team during the ambush. They shot them from a close range, not once but many times, the official said.

Vikas Dubey told the police that Babban Shukla, one of his aides, was the first to reach the road and he shot four policemen. The Kanpur police said the criminals fired close to 100 rounds in 15 minutes.

Vikas Dubey had planned to burn the bodies of the policemen in a small toilet, the officials said. It was in this toilet that the bodies of five policemen, one piled on the other, were found, they added. He told his men he had 50 litres of fuel stocked at his house. The policemen were killed in other parts of the village and their bodies were dragged to the toilet, he said.

While five bodies were piled in the toilet and others were being brought, his men spotted two-three cars on the main road close to Bikru. They took them for police vehicles and Dubey left for Shivli on a motorcycle.