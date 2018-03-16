We united the neglected 70% in Gorakhpur: Sanjay Nishad

Sanjay Nishad, founder and national president of NISHAD party, who is also being credited for effecting a formidable caste equation that led to the victory of Samajwadi Lok Sabha candidate and his son Praveen Nishad in Gorakhpur, said on Thursday he was extremely thankful to BSP chief Mayawati for extending support to the SP alliance.

Nishad said this before leaving for Lucknow with his son to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Sharing how he managed to make a dent in BJP’s stronghold, he said, “The BJP came to powers with the support of 30% upper caste. The rest of 70% population comprising Dalits, backwards and Muslims, were ignored and forced to live in apathy. I took these 70% along and the results are before you.”

He said that mandate to his son was result of anger of people against the BJP policies like demonetisation, GST, and discontinuation of welfare schemes for poor, including the SP Pension Yojna.

“The governments at the center and at state were formed on false promises and rhetorics. None of the promises made by BJP have been fulfilled.”