Will make police commissioner system the best: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:27 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said making the commissioner system an model of excellent policing will be a step towards establishing UP Police as the best police force in the world.

Speaking at a programme at police headquarters, he said the government had done an experiment.

“It has to be implemented on a war footing,” he said, laying stress on mapping tenants and senior citizens in any city to curb crime.

‘PRAYAGRAJ KUMBH IS EXCELLENT EXAMPLE OF POLICING AND MANAGEMENT’

Prayagraj Kumbh was the best example of discipline along with management, he added.

“We made 1.25 lakh eco-friendly toilets for sanitation requirements so that no filth was visible anywhere. Prayagraj Kumbh has become an example in the country and the world for crowd management and organising low-cost world-class events,” he said.

The chief minister appreciated the police for their services during Kumbh 2019.

“For this, our government has made arrangements to give medals and one month’s extra salary. Not only this for many countries, Kumbh-2019 organised in Prayagraj has become a great case study on crowd management,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister awarded medals to police officers and police personnel who played an outstanding role in making Prayagraj Kumbh Mela-2019 a successful event.

He also honoured DGP OP Singh. The chief minister later released the coffee table books ‘Kumbh 2019’, ‘Kumbh Mela Social Media Handbook’ and ‘Smart Policing’.

The UP Police Coffee table book was authored by ADG UP 112 Aseem Arun and the Kumbh coffee table book and social media hand books were authored by additional SP Rahul Srivastav.

The Kumbh research study was co-authored by additional SP Rahul Srivastav, Arvind Verma, Manini Srivastav of the Dept of Psychology, Lucknow University, and Sushil Kumar of IIM Lucknow.