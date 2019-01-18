Woman tests positive: 5th case of swine flu this month in Lucknow

A 35-year-old woman tested positive for swine flu on Thursday, the fifth case reported in the state capital this month.

A resident of Hussainganj, the patient is admitted to a private hospital in Mahanagar, said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Narendra Agrawal, in a press statement.

The health department team visited her house and examined other members of the family and neighbours.

The people were made aware of disease prevention measures.

With temperatures expected to rise in the next few days, swine flu may not be a cause of worry, but till then people need to remain cautious and avoid crowded places, said doctors.

“People, especially those with poor immunity should avoid crowded places and also stay away from those having some infection,” said Dr Sandip Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.

Meanwhile, six cases of swine flu (H1N1) have surfaced in Agra so far and five of these were reported on Thursday, confirmed health department officials.

Earlier, a woman had tested positive with the virus, said epidemiologist Dr Priyanka Chauhan.

“So far, six cases of swine flu have surfaced in the city. Besides, two cases are under verification at Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC),” she confirmed.

“Three fresh cases are from the family of the woman who tested positive for swine flu earlier. Now, her husband, daughter and brother-in-law have also tested positive with the H1N1 virus,” said Chauhan.

Two girl children in the city were also afflicted by the swine flu virus and are now under treatment at the Army Hospital, informed Dr Priyanka Chauhan.

“The reports of the two girls were found positive at the laboratory of the SNMC. They are being treated at the Army hospital,” she added.

Besides, reports of two junior doctors at SN Medical College were negative. They were treating patients of swine flu and complained of fever and cold, said the district epidemiologist.

The health department has been making people aware about the swine flu virus, its symptoms, and precautions through social media and newspapers. According to health experts, people must cover their face with mask when visiting public places.

The symptoms of H1N1 virus are fever, cough, running nose, sore throat etc.

( With inputs from Agra)

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 08:35 IST