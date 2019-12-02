Women living in constant fear: Akhilesh

lucknow

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:01 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said women in the state were unsafe in the regime of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

“Be it for studies, jobs, or festivities, they are living under a constant sense of insecurity and fear. Each day, cases of rape and sexual violence are reported. Even minor girls are not spared. For any civilized society, this scenario should be of serious concern,” Akhilesh said in a press release.

“In Uttar Pradesh, the issue of law and order vis a vis women safety has gone from bad to worse. The so-called proponents of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (save girl child, educate girl child) have failed to contain the rising graph of crime against women,” he added.

Akhilesh said his government had introduced ‘1090’ system to prevent crime against women, but the BJP government “turned it ineffective”. “For crime control, the SP government had introduced UP100, emergency response system, but the BJP government first made it sluggish and then changed its name to UP112.”

Listing some cases of crime against women, Akhilesh said, “the government had been lax in acting in the suspected murder of a Mainpuri Navodya Vidyalaya student, then in Sitapur’s Macherhata a minor was held captive and raped; the Sambhal rape victim died after struggling for life for several days; in Hardoi’s Sursa area, a seven-year-old girl was raped while she stepped out to see a marriage procession.”

“All such incidents are disturbing, yet the BJP governments have invariably stayed insensitive,” he said.