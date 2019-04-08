Worms allegedly found in food served to patient at Lucknow’s Lohia Institute

Attendants of a patient, admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, complained to the authorities alleging that worms were found in the food served to the patient on Sunday afternoon.

The institute authorities said an inquiry will be done to see how it happened. “This is unacceptable. Ensuring quality food is our responsibility and we will probe as to how worms, if any, were there in the food,” said Dr Bhuvan Tiwari, spokesperson of the institute.

Besides complaining to the hospital authorities, the patient’s attendants made a complaint on the grievance portal of the chief’s minister office. The patient was admitted to the semi-private ward and is under treatment in the orthopaedic department of the institute.

“We will check every step from preparation, such as cutting of vegetables, cooking and then transporting of the food to the patients/wards. We will see where the fault could have been and then along with action, it will be ensured that the problem is removed,” said Dr Tiwari.

The institute had recently introduced a system where a senior doctor eats food served to the students in the mess to ensure the quality is not compromised. Also, one of the senior administrative officials pays a surprise visit and eats food in the mess. A system for food served to the patients is likely to be introduced soon.

