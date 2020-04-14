Yogi: Corona impact on China can be investment op for UP

lucknow

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:01 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Covid-19 (coronavirus) impact on China could be an investment opportunity in disguise for Uttar Pradesh.

He also asked officers concerned to “take ‘strictest’ action against anyone who conceals Covid-19 infection or deliberately spreads it.”

Yogi was speaking at a review meeting he held with the Covid-19 management ‘Team-11’ to review the lockdown scenario in the state.

“Under the present global scenario, the US, Japan and several other countries intend to withdraw their investments from China. This could be an opportunity for Uttar Pradesh,” said Yogi, according to a statement issued by his office.

He asked infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, principal secretary of MSME and principal secretary of industrial development to make proposals regarding this aspect.

Yogi further said: “Identify anyone who hides the infection or attempts to deliberately spread it. Not only this, but also act against any district magistrate or district police chief if they commit any lapse on this count.”

The chief minister, talking about the Covid-19 hotspots in the state, said testing for coronavirus must be ramped up in the hotspots. “Make categories in the hotspots and then put multiple teams to executive testing. Also, consolidate door-step delivery of essential items in the hotspots. Work so well that the people in the area get to notice the work being done for their benefit,” he said.

Principal secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad informed the chief minister that Pilibhit emerged as the first district in the state to have become a Covid-19-free district. All the coronavirus positive patients there have been cured.

Yogi said that emergency and critical care should be restored in hospitals without compromising on coronavirus safety protocols.

Principal secretary, medical education Rajneesh Dubey informed that the state had only one Covid-19 testing lab on March 3, now it has 14 operational testing labs. Yogi asked him to start a lab in Mathura too soon.

Yogi asked the officers concerned to start making arrangements for sending home those persons who have completed 14-day quarantine at shelter homes. “Also, make arrangements for take-away food packets (of grains) for them before they start their homeward journey. Provide a list of such people with their names and addresses to the respective district administrations so that the administrations monitor them for their health status,” Yogi said.

Taking about people from other states and countries stranded in UP, Yogi said, “Contact them and sort out their pro​blems.”