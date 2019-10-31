Yogi flags off run, hails Sardar Patel’s contribution to India’s unity

lucknow

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:26 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the ‘run for unity’ in Lucknow on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first home minister, as the opposition accused the BJP of appropriating top leaders of other parties for political gains.

Adityanath paid floral tributes at the Patel statue at GPO park in the state capital on Thursday before flagging off the run after a brief speech in the presence of his ministers. The chief minister hailed Patel’s contribution in ensuring the merger of 563 princely states.

Urging youths to imbibe the ideals and values espoused by Patel, he said, “Today, many anti-national forces are active and conspiring to divide the nation. The need is to expose such forces and thwart their evil intentions,” Adityanath said, adding that the present-day India is mainly due to Patel’s efforts.

“To propagate the important role played by Patel for the unity and integrity of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi constructed the world’s tallest statue (statue of Unity) at his birthplace. This was done so that citizens know the work Sardar Patel did for the nation,” he said.

Adityanath also recalled how the Modi government got iron collected from every household to build Patel’s statue.

“Several people have made sacrifices for the nation’s independence. Let us make a resolution today to keep this freedom intact,” he said.

UP’s law minister Brajesh Pathak, urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon, jal shakti minister Mahendra Singh, along with additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, director general of police OP Singh and others were present.

The Opposition reacted to the BJP celebrating Patel’s birth anniversary in such a big way.

“The BJP is an expert in appropriating the leaders of other parties. We welcome glorification of Patel but also wonder if that also proves how BJP had no leaders of its own who had played a part in the freedom struggle,” said Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 21:26 IST