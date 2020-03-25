Yogi govt ready with action plan, bans ‘paan’ and ‘paan masala’

lucknow

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:48 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government had worked out a ‘corona action plan’ to effectively contain spread of the Sars-Cov-2 pathogen.

The state government also decided to completely ban ‘paan’ and ‘paan masala’ as those consuming these items were in habit of spitting them out that may lead to spread of the virus, said Adityanath who presided over a high-level meeting to review measures taken in the state against the Covid-19 disease.

Chief secretary RK Tiwari would supervise implementation of the action plan, Adityanath said, adding a control room was also being set up in all the districts and the officers should use the public address system to make necessary announcements to the people.

He said the state government had already asked the state’s 51 public and private medical colleges to set up 200-300 bed isolation wards.

A sufficient quantity of sanitisers, gloves and masks had been made available in all the districts, he said.

He said the 112 police response vehicles should be used to take people to their respective destinations. Those who returned from abroad in the past one week should be identified and provided with medical treatment, the chief minister said.

Cooked food should be made available to those living in ‘dharamshalas’ and ‘raenbaseras’ (shelters for the homeless), he said.

E-commerce and other companies like Big Bazar and Mega Mart should make home delivery of essential items to people, the chief minister said. He said the health department should also work out arrangements for home delivery of medicines. Fodder should be provided in all the cow shelter homes and food should also be provided to dogs, fish and other animals.