Yogi orders audit of tenders floated by four depts in last two years

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to make all roads in Uttar Pradesh pothole-free by November 15.

He also said audit of all tenders issued by four departments, including public works, urban development and irrigation departments, in the last two years should be done and responsibility fixed for irregularities.

The chief minister issued the directive at a review meeting held on the condition of roads in the state.

Expressing displeasure over bad roads, he said accountability would be fixed for this.

As the review meeting began, the chief minister directed the principal secretary of the public works department to take strict action against officials of districts where funds had been withdrawn without any work. FIR should be lodged against such people, he said.

Adityanath said the condition of national highways was very bad.

Where construction was in progress, no alternative arrangements had been made, he observed.

Adityanath instructed NHAI officials to inspect Gorakhpur-Varanasi, Mau-Gorakhpur and Mau-Varanasi roads and prepare a report.

He directed chief secretary RK Tiwari to review the matter and take action against officials and contractors, where necessary. The chief secretary was also asked to write a letter to the union road and transport ministry.

The chief minister also directed the officials of the urban and housing department to expand the scope of urban areas.

He said the state had 22 % urban areas now and this should be increased to 30% in the next two years. The move will ensure that the surrounding areas get better facilities.

‘All departments should adopt Prahari App’

The chief minister said that all the departments should adopt the Prahari App made by the public works department (PWD) so that the quality and timeliness of work was maintained.

Expressing displeasure over the condition of roads in rural areas, he instructed the principal secretary, rural development, to ensure that roads in the villages were repaired.

The principal secretary, urban development department, was directed to prepare a concrete plan for colonies in urban areas. He was also instructed to ensure renovation and repair of roads in industrial areas.

The chief minister said the road along the Ganga Canal should be made four-lane. He said since Kumbh will be organised in Haridwar in 2021, all work should be finished beforehand so that there was no problem in movement by devotees.

