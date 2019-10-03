Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: NCP like to field Suresh Mane against Aaditya Thackeray in Worli

maharashtra

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:23 IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided not to give a walk over to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son and debutant Aaditya Thackeray and will likely field former BSP state president Suresh Mane to take him on the Worli seat in Maharashtra assembly polls. The announcement to this effect is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Amit Ghoda, Shiv Sena MLA from Palghar assembly constituency joined NCP on Thursday after Sena decided to give Shriniwas Wanga ticket for his seat. NCP is likely to give Ghoda an assembly ticket.

NCP was earlier considering pitching MLC and former Sena leader Kiran Pawaskar against Aditya but picked Mane since Pawaskar was not keen on fighting elections. Mane was also national general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before his expulsion in 2015.

Shiv Sena is trying to ensure Aaditya’s victory with a big margin and had requested Pawar to not field a candidate from Worli, said a senior NCP leader, requesting not to be named.

Sena’s senior leader Sanjay Raut had reminded Pawar in a meeting that Sena didn’t field its candidate against Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule in 2006 Rajya Sabha bypolls, her electoral debut.

However, Pawar’s nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is in no mood to leave the seat for Aaditya since Shiv Sena didn’t extend similar courtesy to his son Parth, who lost his electoral debut contest to Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne on Maval seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said a party insider.

Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination on Thursday with much fanfare including a roadshow.

