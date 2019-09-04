Abandoned cows shouldn’t be found on roads: CM

mathura

Sep 04, 2019

Adityanath urges researchers at veterinary varsity to focus on evolving more products from cow dung

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid stress on motivating farmers so that they extend cooperation to the efforts by the state government towards conservation of cows.

With the state government setting up more ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters), abandoned cows should not be found on the roads and in agri fields, he said.

The CM was in Mathura to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Mathura on September 11. Modi may visit UP Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan (Veterinary University) and declare schemes for water and cow conservation, said sources.

Addressing officials during a meeting at the Veterinary University, the chief minister talked at length on cow conservation and called for preparing a scheme for refillable biogas cylinders.

“The state government has taken steps for constructing ‘gaushalas’ and is arranging to feed cattle. Hence, bovines should not be seen in agri fields or on the roads. Send these cows to the shelters and motivate farmers to assist in cow wealth conservation. The government is granting fund of Rs 900 per month for these cows,” said Yogi Adityanath.

He urged researchers at the Veterinary University to focus on evolving more products from cow dung. The CM suggested a scheme for refillable biogas cylinders so that beneficiaries of Ujjawala Yojna get gas at cheaper rates.

“Plastic pollution is known to kill cattle and affect their capacity to produce milk. It also adversely affects productivity of land and blocks drains in the city. Ban on plastic is the need of the hour and Braj can be a role model for this cause,” he stated.

“Before October 2, no house should be left without toilet,” stated the chief minister, adding that the UP govt was working for conservation of heritage in Braj area to develop it as a tourism destination.

Energy Minister Srikant Sharma, milk development Minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and others accompanied the chief minister in Mathura.

