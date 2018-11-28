Mizoram assembly elections 2018 live updates: 15% turnout reported till 9 am

Mizoram goes to polls today with 209 candidates in the fray for the 40-member legislative assembly. Voting began at 7 am and will end at 4 pm. Around 7,70,000 voters will decide the fate of 209 candidates,18 of whom are women, as the state goes to polls for the eighth time since it was declared a state in 1987.

Congress, which has been in power in Mizoram since 2008, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the state. While the direct contest is between the Congress and Mizo National Front, BJP, National People’s Party and Zoram People’s Movement could play crucial roles in the formation of the next government.

Chief minister Lal Thanhawla is contesting from two seats — Serchhip and Champhai South.

Here are the live updates:

9:25 am IST 15% turnout till 9 am 15 per cent turnout reported till 9 am, according to Election Commission officials.





9:12 am IST Rahul Gandhi appeals people to vote My appeal to the voters of Mizoram: Your vote is not just your constitutional right, it is a blessing & a weapon. Use it wisely today! Vote for peace, prosperity and progress. My best wishes and warmest regards to all my brothers & sisters in Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi tweets





8:55 am IST Visuals from Mizoram Unlike many other states, provision is made for voters to sit outside polling booths while waiting for their turn to vote.





8:42 am IST Amit Shah appeals people to vote As voting in Mizoram begins, I appeal all my sisters and brothers of state to turn out in record numbers and vote. Your one vote will lay the foundation of a prosperous and corruption free Mizoram: Amit Shah





8:34 am IST Visuals from Kahnmun Elderly Bru voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote at Kahnmun.





8:28 am IST Visuals from a polling booth in Kanhmun Voting underway in Mizoram, visuals of people queuing up to vote at a polling station in Kanhmun #MizoramElections pic.twitter.com/VykFjNTYEm — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018





8:24 am IST Polling peaceful so far Bru voters queue up outside a polling booth.





8:15 am IST Visuals from Mizoram An elderly voter goes through an instruction poster at a polling station in Mizoram before casting his vote.





8:12 am IST PM Modi urges voters to turn out in large numbers I request my sisters and brothers of Mizoram, particularly the dynamic youth of the state, to turn out in large numbers and vote: PM Narendra Modi





7:40 am IST Bru voters make their way to polling station Bru voters cross the bridge to Kanhmun.





7:00 am IST Visuals from Mizoram Mizoram: Visuals from a polling station in Zarkawt, Aizawl. Polling for the 40 constituencies in the state will begin at 7 am. #MizoramElections pic.twitter.com/BnKJsWf36E — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018





6:40 am IST Anti-incumbency not a factor: CM Lal Thanhawla Congress veteran and chief minister Lal Thanhawla, who has been at the helm since 2008, is confident that the grand old party will become the first to win three elections in a row in Mizoram. “There’s no anti-incumbency wind, not to speak of wave. We are quite confident of retaining power,” said Lal Thanhawla, who is the only Congress chief minister at present to also head the party’s state unit. In the 2013 polls, Congress came to power by winning 34 of the 40 seats in the assembly. But in recent months, five of those legislators , including party vice-president and home minister R Lalzirliana, have left the party to join rivals.





6:25 am IST BJP in centre, state will take Mizoram to new heights: PM Modi While campaigning in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of corruption and nepotism and assured fast-paced development if BJP is voted to power. Modi accused the Congress of spreading fear to protect its state governments which are mired in corruption and nepotism and urged voters to get rid of the party.





6:15 am IST High-octane battle expected between Congress, MNF The Congress and the MNF are contesting for all 40 seats while BJP has put up candidates for 39 and ZPM contesting for 35 seats. The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPN) is an alliance formed by two political parties and four groups. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla who is contesting for both the Serchhip and Champhai South seats is among nine candidates who have filed nominations from multiple seats.





5:55 am IST Bru refugees living in Tripura to vote in inter-state village The Brus are a scheduled tribe who had fled Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes. Efforts to repatriate them to Mizoram have failed. They can cast their ballots at Kanhmun village in the Mamit district of Mizoram, located close to the border with Tripura. Opposition to a proposal to allow them to vote in Tripura by political parties and organizations in Assam, led the Election Commission to set up a polling station at Mamit to ensure they cast their votes in Mizoram. The issue also led to the removal of a Mizo IAS officer from his post and the subsequent transfer of chief electoral officer SB Shashank.



