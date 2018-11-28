Mizoram assembly elections 2018 live updates: 15% turnout reported till 9 am
Mizoram assembly elections 2018 live updates: While the direct contest is between the Congress and Mizo National Front, BJP, National People’s Party and Zoram People’s Movement could play crucial roles in the formation of the next government.
9:25 am IST
15% turnout till 9 am
9:12 am IST
Rahul Gandhi appeals people to vote
8:55 am IST
Visuals from Mizoram
8:42 am IST
Amit Shah appeals people to vote
8:34 am IST
Visuals from Kahnmun
8:28 am IST
Visuals from a polling booth in Kanhmun
8:26 am IST
Visuals from Zarkawt-II, Aizawl
8:24 am IST
Polling peaceful so far
8:15 am IST
Visuals from Mizoram
8:12 am IST
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in large numbers
7:40 am IST
Bru voters make their way to polling station
7:32 am IST
BJP appeals people to vote
7:00 am IST
Visuals from Mizoram
6:40 am IST
Anti-incumbency not a factor: CM Lal Thanhawla
6:25 am IST
BJP in centre, state will take Mizoram to new heights: PM Modi
6:17am IST
BJP looks to uproot Congress from last bastion in northeast
6:15 am IST
High-octane battle expected between Congress, MNF
6:05 am IST
How Mizoram voted in 2013
5:55 am IST
Bru refugees living in Tripura to vote in inter-state village
5:50 am IST
209 candidates, over 7.7 lakh voters
Mizoram goes to polls today with 209 candidates in the fray for the 40-member legislative assembly. Voting began at 7 am and will end at 4 pm. Around 7,70,000 voters will decide the fate of 209 candidates,18 of whom are women, as the state goes to polls for the eighth time since it was declared a state in 1987.
Congress, which has been in power in Mizoram since 2008, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the state. While the direct contest is between the Congress and Mizo National Front, BJP, National People’s Party and Zoram People’s Movement could play crucial roles in the formation of the next government.
Chief minister Lal Thanhawla is contesting from two seats — Serchhip and Champhai South.
Here are the live updates:
15% turnout till 9 am
15 per cent turnout reported till 9 am, according to Election Commission officials.
Rahul Gandhi appeals people to vote
My appeal to the voters of Mizoram: Your vote is not just your constitutional right, it is a blessing & a weapon. Use it wisely today! Vote for peace, prosperity and progress. My best wishes and warmest regards to all my brothers & sisters in Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi tweets
Visuals from Mizoram
Amit Shah appeals people to vote
As voting in Mizoram begins, I appeal all my sisters and brothers of state to turn out in record numbers and vote. Your one vote will lay the foundation of a prosperous and corruption free Mizoram: Amit Shah
Visuals from Kahnmun
Visuals from a polling booth in Kanhmun
Voting underway in Mizoram, visuals of people queuing up to vote at a polling station in Kanhmun #MizoramElections pic.twitter.com/VykFjNTYEm— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
Visuals from Zarkawt-II, Aizawl
Polling underway in Mizoram, visuals of voters in Zarkawt-II, Aizawl #MizoramElections pic.twitter.com/Ji45y7B2XE— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
Polling peaceful so far
Visuals from Mizoram
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in large numbers
I request my sisters and brothers of Mizoram, particularly the dynamic youth of the state, to turn out in large numbers and vote: PM Narendra Modi
Bru voters make their way to polling station
BJP appeals people to vote
Vote for the development of Mizoram. #Vote4BJP pic.twitter.com/JjUW5gLge9— BJP (@BJP4India) November 28, 2018
Visuals from Mizoram
Mizoram: Visuals from a polling station in Zarkawt, Aizawl. Polling for the 40 constituencies in the state will begin at 7 am. #MizoramElections pic.twitter.com/BnKJsWf36E— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
Anti-incumbency not a factor: CM Lal Thanhawla
Congress veteran and chief minister Lal Thanhawla, who has been at the helm since 2008, is confident that the grand old party will become the first to win three elections in a row in Mizoram.
“There’s no anti-incumbency wind, not to speak of wave. We are quite confident of retaining power,” said Lal Thanhawla, who is the only Congress chief minister at present to also head the party’s state unit.
In the 2013 polls, Congress came to power by winning 34 of the 40 seats in the assembly. But in recent months, five of those legislators , including party vice-president and home minister R Lalzirliana, have left the party to join rivals.
BJP in centre, state will take Mizoram to new heights: PM Modi
While campaigning in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of corruption and nepotism and assured fast-paced development if BJP is voted to power.
Modi accused the Congress of spreading fear to protect its state governments which are mired in corruption and nepotism and urged voters to get rid of the party.
BJP looks to uproot Congress from last bastion in northeast
Mizoram, which has a population of about 10 lakh, is significant for the BJP that considers it to be the ‘final frontier’ in the region. The party has been contesting polls in Mizoram since 1993, but has failed to win any seat in the state.
The Congress and the MNF have ruled Mizoram since 1987 when it became a full-fledged state. Interestingly, no party has been able to form government thrice since that year.
Read: BJP has never recorded a win in Mizoram but it’s a poll issue this time
High-octane battle expected between Congress, MNF
The Congress and the MNF are contesting for all 40 seats while BJP has put up candidates for 39 and ZPM contesting for 35 seats. The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPN) is an alliance formed by two political parties and four groups.
Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla who is contesting for both the Serchhip and Champhai South seats is among nine candidates who have filed nominations from multiple seats.
How Mizoram voted in 2013
In the 2013 elections, the Congress had won 34 seats, while its main opposition, the Mizo National Front (MNF), got five and the Mizoram People’s Conference bagged one seat.
See vote share of parties in 2013 Mizoram election
Bru refugees living in Tripura to vote in inter-state village
The Brus are a scheduled tribe who had fled Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes. Efforts to repatriate them to Mizoram have failed. They can cast their ballots at Kanhmun village in the Mamit district of Mizoram, located close to the border with Tripura. Opposition to a proposal to allow them to vote in Tripura by political parties and organizations in Assam, led the Election Commission to set up a polling station at Mamit to ensure they cast their votes in Mizoram.
The issue also led to the removal of a Mizo IAS officer from his post and the subsequent transfer of chief electoral officer SB Shashank.
209 candidates, over 7.7 lakh voters
A total of 209 candidates are in fray for the November 28 polls and the fate of the candidates would be decided by 7,70,395 voters, which include 3,94,897 women. This poll is expected to see voting by nearly 11,000 Bru voters, living in six relief camps in Tripura.
Read: Women’s big fight for political space in Mizoram