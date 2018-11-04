Tight security for Mizoram poll officer after exit demand

Security of the chief electoral officer of poll-bound Mizoram has been tightened following demand for his exit from the state by Monday, police said Saturday.

Coordination Committee, an umbrella body of major civil society and student organisations, had demanded CEO Shashank’s removal shortly after the Election Commission removed a principal secretary-level state officer on charges of interfering with the poll process. The election to the 40-member Assembly will be held on November 28. The results will be out on December 11.

A senior police official told PTI that additional security personnel have been deployed at the office and official residence of Shashank since Thursday night.

Security was also tightened in various places of Aizawl following the Committee’s demands, the official said. “The NGO coordination committee requested Shashank not to continue his job by leaving his post as CEO and also leave the state of Mizoram before dusk on November 5,” a statement issued by the umbrella organisation said.

Accusing the chief electoral officer of working against the spirit of “free, fair and peaceful” polls, the NGO had urged the authorities to replace him.

On Friday, the Election Commission had directed removal of principal secretary (home) Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.

