10 inspiring quotes by Diego Maradona to begin your day with and boost self-esteem

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 10:54 IST

From opponents wanting to applaud his goals to World Cup living legends and Ballon d’Or winners bowing down to his solo goals and established supremacy in the game, Diego Maradona was a name worshipped in the football world and even those not a fan of soccer know how the Argentina legend almost single-handedly won the World Cup for his country. While football world’s OG GOAT might have passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60, Maradona is an “unparalleled magician” like Cristiano Ronaldo called him or as Lionel Messi said “the eternal”.

Here are 10 inspiring quotes by The Golden Boy that will continue to motivate fans for a million years and will surely boost your self-esteem:

1.Those looking to amp up their self esteem can learn from Maradona who once said, “I am Maradona, who makes goals, who makes mistakes. I can take it all, I have shoulders big enough to fight with everybody.”

2.Teaching another lesson in self worth and speaking highly of his mother, the ace footballer had said, “My mother thinks I am the best. And I was raised to always believe what my mother tells me.”

3.“I am black or white, I’ll never be grey in my life.” This is another widely shared quote by Maradona who leaves behind a legacy rife with scandals, riddled with joy and despair but some of the most enchanting memories associated with the ‘beautiful game’.

4.Not the one to be carried away by wins, Maradona had many leaves to offer from his book of inspirations, one being, “While the coach is entitled to celebrate the team’s victories, there is a manner and a way of doing so without aggravating the opponent.”

5.Using his own rich bank of experiences, Maradona’s self worth was invincible and so was evident when he claimed, “I certainly have an advantage over some because I can pass on so much from the World Cups I played in.”

6.“There would be no debate about who was the best footballer the world had ever seen - me or Pele. Everyone would say me.” Where’s the lie?

7.We wish we could imbibe half the confidence Maradona oozed and tell the world when the time is right, “All the people that criticised me should eat their words.”

8.Maradona’s footsteps are not only followed by fans of football but also by the budding entrepreneurs out there. One quote that backs our claim is, “You can say a lot of things about me but you can never say I don’t take risks.”

9.Establishing how to aim for the skies, Maradona said, “When you win, you don’t get carried away. But if you go step by step, with confidence, you can go far.”

10.Lastly, the greatest footballer of all times credited all the match results to the will of God and being an ardent believer asserted, “In the end, it is about whether God wants us to be in the final, but I know that is what God wants. This time we will not need the Hand of God, because it is the will of God.” That is all the acceptance we need to tackle the good and bad at the end of each day.

Here’s wishing that the free kick specialist rests in peace!

