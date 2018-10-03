10 things you must know about Gita Gopinath, International Monetary Fund’s first woman chief economist

India-born Gita Gopinath has been appointed as International Monetary Fund’s chief economist. An IMF statement said she would be the economic counselor and director of the IMF’s research department. She shall succeed Maurice Obstfeld who has announced his retirement at the end of 2018.

Here are some interesting facts about her:

1. Gita was born in Calcutta and grew up in India.

2. She completed her Bachelor’s in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, after which she did her Masters in Economics from Delhi School of Economics (1992-94) and University of Washington (1994-96). She pursued PhD in Economics from Princeton University (1996-2001).

3. In 2001, Gita joined the University of Chicago as an assistant professor before moving to Harvard in 2005. In 2010, she became a tenured professor at Harvard.

4. Gita is the co-editor of the American Economic Review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

5. She is also the co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics with former IMF economic counselor Kenneth Rogoff.

6. Gita has written around 40 research articles on topics such as exchange rates, trade and investment, monetary policy and international financial crises.

7. Her husband, Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal is executive director at Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab at Department of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

8. Currently, Gita serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

9. After former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Gita is the second Indian who shall be holding the title of IMF’s chief economist.

10. Gita is the third woman and the second Indian after Nobel laureate Amartya Sen to become a permanent member of the Harvard economics department.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter: @htlifeandstyle

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 18:25 IST