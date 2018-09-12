5 ideas to decorate your work cubicle this festive season

You probably spend more than 40 hours a week at your office desk, so personalising your space with things that make you happy and inspire you will surely help you boost your productivity. Harpreet Ahluwalia, owner of Earthly Creations and Madhu Kotiya share tips on how to spice up your office desk this festive season:

* Start the decoration process by cleaning your desk. This may sound obvious, but not every one is a cleanliness freak. Dust the area using wet wipes or a washable duster.

* Adding plants in your working area increases productivity by 15%. Bringing nature indoors can help clean the air, improve your mood and increase your happiness. If you are not keen on watering the plants everyday, you can try plants like succulent.

* Another way to spice up your desk area is by using a glass jar or a bottle. More and more people are trying their hands at decorating used glass jars or containers. It is a small step towards reducing waste. One can simply make some modern art or Warli paintings and liven up the art by putting colourful lights in a bottle.

* You can put up pictures of your family members. Pin up 1-2 pictures on the board, or frame it and keep on the desk. This will give a sense of being close to your loved ones. Make sure you don’t overdo with the pictures as it will take away the seriousness of a professional life.

* Considering vaastu while decorating your office desk? The placement of your desk is crucial as it will help in achieving your goals and make your work productive. Clean and arrange your desk for positive energy. Secondly, make sure you are seated in a position that allows you to see the door and who is entering or leaving. If you cannot move your desk in this position, then place a mirror that will allow you to see if anybody is entering your cabin/cubicle. Lastly, surround yourself with positive images or quotes. This will ensure that every time you glance through your space, your mind will reinforce your goals.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:23 IST