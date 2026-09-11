A cheaper Galaxy S26 Ultra is now within reach as Samsung offers its latest flagships through Certified Re-Newed program

Samsung announced it has added the Galaxy S26 series, its flagship, to its Certified Re-Newed (CRN) program in India. Through this initiative, Samsung takes multiple measures to repair pre-owned smartphones and make them look and feel like brand-new models straight from the factory. If you are considering a flagship, the Certified Re-Newed program can help you avoid the catastrophe holding the smartphone market by the neck. Every refurbished Galaxy S26 is inspected, tested and updated, with faulty parts replaced using genuine Samsung components. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Day by day, smartphone prices across segments have risen sharply amid the RAM crisis, with several flagships becoming more expensive after launch. With this in mind, Samsung’s CRN initiative will help you save up to ₹15,000 when purchasing any of the latest Galaxy S26 series. Here’s everything you need to know about the initiative and how it will help you save money when buying the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung puts refurbished Galaxy S26 phones through multiple checks before resale The South Korean tech giant announced it will now sell refurbished Galaxy S26 series phones, once launched on 25 February 2026, through its official Certified Re-Newed programme in India. The brand says it takes multiple measures before qualifying pre-owned Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra models for resale through its CRN web portal.

Samsung first inspects the models, then cleans and refurbishes them before testing. If required, it replaces faulty parts with genuine Samsung components. It adds that each smartphone in the Certified Re-Newed programme comes with a Samsung-certified battery that meets its quality standards. The brand also resets these smartphones to remove any personal data and update them with the latest software before handing them over to customers.

Samsung emphasises that every Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S26 series device comes with a one-year company warranty. This will give people peace of mind when taking advantage of this initiative.