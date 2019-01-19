5 reasons to be at the HT Palate Fest 2019

The first edition of the HT Palate Fest, Mumbai is here. The two-day extravaganza promises to be a weekend packed with a whole lot of good food and good music. Taking place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, we give you a low-down on all the action that will take place on January 19 and 20 and five reasons to not miss this gastronomical delight.

FOOD

Popular restaurants from all over India have joined hands to come together at the Palate Fest to serve mouth-watering delicacies that will satisfy your taste buds. From burgers to pizzas to finger-licking desi meals, you will be spoilt for choice with a wide variety of cuisines ranging from Thai, Italian, Continental, to Chinese, American and French.

MUSIC

A food festival is incomplete without good music. Enjoy performances from bands like Shuaib Ahmad Live, Sanyaas, Sayantika Ghosh and Abhijeet Srivastava, Nishant and Abhishek Collective. Popular Indie rock band - Euphoria will belt out their most popular numbers as the closing act on January 19. On January 20, the second day, American rapper and record producer-Bohemia will put up a performance.

CHEFS

Along with relishing yummy food, you will get to meet celebrity chefs Harpal Singh Sokhi, Nishant Choubey, Ripu Daman Handa and Aditi Govitrikar, who are conducting master classes at the Palate Fest. So, not only can you eat your favourite dish at the festival but also learn to cook with expert tips from our master chefs.

CELEB SPOTTING

Actor and fitness-enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be present at the fest to dole out her health secrets. The actor, who is also known to be a fitness enthusiast, runs her own Youtube channel on healthy cooking and will be on stage, interacting with the crowds and talking to them about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

VIBE

The Palate Fest promises to be the perfect amalgamation of good food, music, drinks and positive energy. Talking about the event, co-founder of Palate Fest, Aditi Kapoor says, “We are bringing the concept of a family picnic for the first time in Mumbai. It is a complete food festival, something that has never happened before in the city.”

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 18:30 IST