A house for lords: 5 must-have accessories for an elegant, modern dining room

To make your dining room look more stylish and modern, invest in simple yet elegant décor pieces like tapered candles, silver tea sets and fancy coasters, suggest experts. Here are some tips that will help you spruce up your living space.

* If you are passionate about alcohol, then creating a home bar should be on your to-do list. Accessorise it with a silverware bar set and you will create a space that’s original, functional and striking enough to work as the centrepiece of your home.

Accessorise your home bar with a silverware bar set. (Getty Images)

* Just as vases are the centrepiece of the living room, so is the dining table in a dining room. A candle holder can be placed as a centrepiece on a beautiful table runner. Taper candles too can be added for a more vibrant and enlarged effect.

* Unique silver tea sets with stones like rose quartz and lapis give your home a luxe effect, and the use of copper stones with silver will also bring regal and Victorian designs to life.

* A superbly crafted agate coaster with a pretty design in silver is also an elegant accessory.

Unique (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

* Place a silver photo frame and a timepiece embellished in semi precious stones for a sophisticated laid table.

– Inputs from Vibhor Jain, director at ArgentOr Silver and Jalaj Anand, creative director at Frazer and Haws.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more