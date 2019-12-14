e-paper
Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
A song and dance (and some art) about climate change

Environmental crises aren’t just inspiring fiction, there are even video games rooted in science.

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 20:52 IST
Rachel Lopez
* In the Chicago Review of Books, Amy Brady publishes a column called Burning Worlds. It keeps track of notable climate fiction and features authors working in the genre.

* Dan Bloom, who coined the term cli-fi in the mid-2000s when he was a journalist, runs The Cli-Fi Report, a site devoted to the genre. It covers new ideas in climate fiction, how science is influencing the arts, and lists studies examining the consequences of climate change.

* America Adapts – The Climate Change Podcastlooks at how the earth is changing and how our reactions to that change keep evolving. They’ve featured climate fiction and creative work on several episodes.

* Mary Woodbury publishes Cli-Fi Books, a webzine that lists cli-fi novels past and present.

* Artists and Climate Change tracks climate-change-related art presented in opera houses, hip-hop poetry slams, art galleries and on-the-fly exhibitions, as well as regional theatres, in countries around the world.

* The video gameClimate Quest is set in the US, but has lessons for players around the world. Players must choose from a team of experts such as urban planners and climate scientists, to help save the day as various disasters strike all over country.

