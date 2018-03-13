Ace the lace look: Here’s how you can give your home a Victorian makeover

The first thought that comes to mind when one thinks of lace is vintage elegance — stories of Victorian high teas with women busying themselves with happenings of the day. But there’s more to lace than being just a fabric.

Gone are the times, when lace would be used solely for wedding gowns and shop window displays. Remember how your grandmother used to cover that old box TV set with a pristine crochet sheet, or lay a similar lace knit over the sofa? Now, this dainty timeless fabric is making its presence felt in home decor stronger than ever.

“Adding beauty to your home, lace brings an elegant and vintage atmosphere, too. It can act as a graphic motif on everything — from windows and tables to bedspreads and cushions,” says interior designer Dimple Kohli.

Lace has the ability to turn ordinary decor items unusual and stylish. Easy to maintain, durable and viable, lace makes for an all-seasons decor item. “Lace appeals to those who appreciate art. It’s a delicate fabric that works for all seasons. You can use it in combination with other fabrics like satin and linen as well,” says interior designer Varija Bajaj.

Here are some simple tips from decor experts so that you, too, can become masters of the lace universe:

Lace mats and table runners, as designed by interior designer Varija Bajaj, add a festive feel.

HOW TO USE IT

When it comes to lace, you can use it anywhere that your heart fancies. From curtains to teapots and light fixtures to ceilings — think it and you can do it. Lace goes well with floral prints. Use coloured lace with printed furnishings. Lace, teamed up with a matching motif wallpaper, gives a room a designer look. Consult with your decorator to create myriad patterns.

CHOOSE THE FABRIC WISELY

If you plan to use lace in combination with another fabric, keep in mind its durability and strength. Fabrics like nylon and polyester are good to go with lace, when it comes to home furnishing.

MAINTENANCE

Lace is a low-maintenance fabric and can be cleaned simply by washing it with hands. But depending on the fabrics you’re using it in combination with, some lace decor pieces might require dry-cleaning.

DIY IDEAS

•Turn old and discarded glass bottles into pieces of art by draping them with lace trimmings. Fill them with fairy lights and you’ve got yourself an enchanting bedside lamp.

•Take ceramic plates and bowls, place patches of lace in any pattern you so desire, and hang them on walls.

•Vases and pots, too, can be given a lacy makeover. Take small pots in any shape, line them with lace and hang them along the length of the balcony.

•Use lace along lampshades to give them a very Victorian makeover. You can also use lace around candle holders.

