Adopt-an-Animal scheme of Bhubaneswar's Nandankanan zoo becomes a hit, records 170-175 adoptions already

Adopt-an-Animal scheme of Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan zoo becomes a hit, records 170-175 adoptions already

With 60 per cent of adoptions from Odisha itself, Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan zoo witnesses citizens coming forward to help garner resources and conserve animals through its Adopt-An-Animal programme

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 12:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India]
Adopt-an-Animal scheme of Nandankanan zoo gets good response
Adopt-an-Animal scheme of Nandankanan zoo gets good response(Twitter/_WildTrails)
         

Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan Zoological Park has started an Adopt-An-Animal programme to mobilise resource for animals and promote conservation of animals.

Shashi Paul, Director of the Zoological Park said, “The programme is going on really well this year. 170-175 adoptions have already been done.”

“We started the scheme in 2008 but it couldn’t pick up much due to some issues. We made changes and this year the programme is going on very well. A total of 170-175 adoptions have already been done and we received Rs 22-23 lakh. 60 per cent of adoptions are from Odisha itself,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

