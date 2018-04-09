Are your children addicted to social media? Here are 4 apps to keep them off such sites

In this day and age, teenagers are increasingly engaged on a number of social media platforms, be it Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram. While these do help one stay in touch with friends, the apps also prove to be a great source of distraction. A previous study showed that parents of 12 to 18-year-olds are more worried about their children’s use of social media than about drugs or alcohol.

A common concern flagged by parents is the lack of control over the content their kids are exposed to. Many a times, parents have been perturbed due to the lack of knowledge about the kind of videos their kids watch, and thereby, find it difficult to keep an eye on the children.

In order to make sure young individuals make the best of their free time, here are some apps and platforms for parents to improve the knowledge base of their offspring:

TED

A teenager is greatly influenced by the people he is surrounded with. TED talks help build the personality of children by connecting them with some of the world’s most fascinating people. By listening to successful personalities from various sectors, children get inspired to become one of them.

Quizbiz

It is a live quiz by the Live.me app. The show not only helps students to learn but also gives away cash prizes redeemable via PayPal or LiveMe coins. It also offers a chance to interact live with performers.

Angry Words

It is a multi-player Scrabble-type game that will help teenagers exercise their mind while having a good time. This app is a great way to utilise one’s free time during vacations or for short breaks while studying.

Duolingo

Duolingo turns the process of learning new languages fun through games. One gets three lives per level, and has to get through each by successfully translating to and from a chosen language, pronouncing words and phrases correctly and transcribing short sentences over roughly 20 rounds to a level. This app can make a child master various languages.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more