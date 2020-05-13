Artistic snaps shape quarantine cooking

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:00 IST

Move over your regular cereal, as the newest craze in quarantine is pancake cereal, which are miniature pancakes that are the size of cereal. But why is the Internet suddenly obsessed with making artistic, eye-catchy gastronomic delights, such as focaccia garden, banana bread and Dalgona coffee?

Chef Ranveer Brar believes that people have now realised that what seemed difficult to cook isn’t really that tough. He says, “The intimidation of food also helps shake your inhibition, making you try more, as it feels achievable. Ingredients that make the usual look cool are bound to succeed.”

Chef Vicky Ratnani feels that “Phentu coffee might become a post-corona trend, where coffee chains start selling it.” ( Photo: Shutterstock )

For chef Vicky Ratnani, what matters in the end is “if the recipes really work, and that they’re genuine to be used in future”. “You never know phentu coffee might become a post-corona trend, where coffee chains start selling it,” he says.

Echoing the same thought is chef Nishant Choubey, who says, “We have lot of time to invest in mindful discoveries, and it is also because cooking is therapeutic.”

The idea of “making mundane chores creative” pushed Bengaluru-based author and food blogger Nandita Iyer of Saffron Trails to try the focaccia garden. She says, “Dal, rice and roti can get repetitive to make and not just to eat. Thanks to social media, what one person makes today is inspiration for another person tomorrow. If it’s simple enough, eye-catchy and looks tasty, it can be recreated in the kitchen.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.