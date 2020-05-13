e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Artistic snaps shape quarantine cooking

Artistic snaps shape quarantine cooking

Why is the Internet suddenly obsessed with making artistic, eye-catching gastronomic delights? We find out!

more-lifestyle Updated: May 13, 2020 13:00 IST
Sanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra
HIndustan Times, Delhi
After the craze of focaccia garden, banana bread and Dalgona coffee, pancake cereal is ruling the Internet.
After the craze of focaccia garden, banana bread and Dalgona coffee, pancake cereal is ruling the Internet.(Photo:Shuttertsock)
         

Move over your regular cereal, as the newest craze in quarantine is pancake cereal, which are miniature pancakes that are the size of cereal. But why is the Internet suddenly obsessed with making artistic, eye-catchy gastronomic delights, such as focaccia garden, banana bread and Dalgona coffee?

Chef Ranveer Brar believes that people have now realised that what seemed difficult to cook isn’t really that tough. He says, “The intimidation of food also helps shake your inhibition, making you try more, as it feels achievable. Ingredients that make the usual look cool are bound to succeed.”

Chef Vicky Ratnani feels that “Phentu coffee might become a post-corona trend, where coffee chains start selling it.”
Chef Vicky Ratnani feels that “Phentu coffee might become a post-corona trend, where coffee chains start selling it.” ( Photo: Shutterstock )

For chef Vicky Ratnani, what matters in the end is “if the recipes really work, and that they’re genuine to be used in future”. “You never know phentu coffee might become a post-corona trend, where coffee chains start selling it,” he says.

Echoing the same thought is chef Nishant Choubey, who says, “We have lot of time to invest in mindful discoveries, and it is also because cooking is therapeutic.”

 

The idea of “making mundane chores creative” pushed Bengaluru-based author and food blogger Nandita Iyer of Saffron Trails to try the focaccia garden. She says, “Dal, rice and roti can get repetitive to make and not just to eat. Thanks to social media, what one person makes today is inspiration for another person tomorrow. If it’s simple enough, eye-catchy and looks tasty, it can be recreated in the kitchen.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In