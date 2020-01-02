At Delhi’s Garbage Cafe you can exchange plastic waste for meals. Here’s all you need to know

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:46 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has devised a one-of-a-kind plan whereas food can be exchanged for garbage.

According to the scheme which has been started in the Najafgarh area, locals can exchange their plastic waste for meals. They can get lunch and dinner meals by exchanging 1 kg of plastic waste. On the other hand, you can get breakfast by giving 250 grams of plastic garbage.

According to an article which came out in News Track, this scheme has been launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This fascinating cafe is located in Dwarka’s Vardhman Mall.

The garbage-themed café in Delhi can be especially beneficial for rag pickers who can exchange plastic waste for breakfast, lunch and dinner meals. The municipal corporation’s objective is to make Delhi plastic-free through this exercise.

In October 2019, a garbage café had opened in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, based on the same concept of exchanging plastic waste for meals and is an initiative to make the city plastic-free.

Since plastic waste is hazardous, one hopes that more cities in India follow this example which helps us in reducing the amount of plastic waste since it is harmful not only for humans and animals but for the environment as a whole. Plastic pollution is a dangerous reality, and the accumulation of plastic materials in the Earth’s environment severely affect us. The production of plastic all over the world is high and their chemical structure makes it resistant to degradation, which leads to an increase in plastic pollution.

Due to chlorinated plastic, harmful chemicals can be released into the soil, which seeps into groundwater and is harmful to the species who drink the water. A 2017 study had also found that a high concentration of plastic pollutants had been found in tap water samples, with the highest being found in the US, Lebanon and India.

