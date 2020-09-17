e-paper
Bhagyashree’s home remedy to nourish and pamper your hair has our undivided attention

Bhagyashree spills haircare secrets that can bring back the lustre and bounce to your hair and fans can’t help but take note

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:30 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bhagyashree’s home remedy to nourish and pamper your hair has our undivided attention
Bhagyashree’s home remedy to nourish and pamper your hair has our undivided attention(Instragram/bhagyashree.online)
         

Hygienic routine has amplified this COVID-19 quarantine, given the comfort of work-from-home and Bollywood star Bhagyashree too has been encouraging fans throughout the lockdown with her home remedies. This weekday, the diva spilled haircare secrets that can bring back the lustre and bounce to hair and fans couldn’t help but take note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor shared a video detailing about the hair mask that she regularly applies for healthy hair. However, she asserted on the importance of a proper diet as a priority. “I had so many of you asking me about haircare so first let me tell you that the most important factor is the food you eat, cause health begins from inside. Vit A, biotin and your Omegas are important in maintaining your hair and skin,” she wrote in the caption.

The relatable constant torturing that our hair bears with heat and chemicals when we blow dry, style and/or color them, makes it essential to nourish and pamper our beautiful tresses. In her latest home remedy, Bhagyashree had our undivided attention as she chose a mixture of methi seeds and coconut milk for her hair care routine.

She shared, “I use about a small bowl of soaked methi and one cup of coconut milk. But you can change the amount of ingredients according to the length of your hair.” 
I had so many of you asking me about haircare so first let me tell you that the most important factor is the food you eat, cause health begins from inside. Vit A, biotin and your Omegas are important in maintaining your hair and skin. But along with that when we are constantly torturing our hair with heat and chemicals when we blowdrying, style and/or color our hair, it is also essential that you nourish and pamper it. This is my Hair Care Routine : A mixture of Methi Seeds & Coconut milk. I use about a small bowl of soaked methi and one cup of coconut milk. But you can change the amount of ingredients according to the length of your hair. Soak the methi(fenugreek)seeds at night and then grind them along with the coconut milk in the morning to make a paste like consistency. Apply it to my hair for about 40mins and then wash it off with a mild shampoo. No conditioner needed. Lauric acid in coconut milk strengthen the hair follical and reduces the hairloss Also is one of the best conditioners you can use. Methi is rich in Nicotinic acid which is beneficial against hairfall . It also contains lecithin which hydrates each strand of hair and bringing back the lustre and bounce . #tuesdaytips #haircare #homeremediesforyou #beautytips #beautyhacks #methi #coconut #longhair #shine #lustre #softhair #diy #choosedaytip #hair Music: Snowman

Method

Soak the methi (fenugreek) seeds at night and then grind them along with the coconut milk in the morning to make a paste like consistency. Apply it to your hair and leave the hair mask on for about 40 minutes. Wash it off with a mild shampoo. No conditioner needed.

Benefits

Lauric acid in coconut milk strengthens the hair follicle and reduces the hair loss problem as it is also one of the best conditioners. Methi is rich in nicotinic acid which too is beneficial against hairfall. It contains lecithin which hydrates each strand of the hair and brings back the lustre and bounce.

