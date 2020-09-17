Bhagyashree’s home remedy to nourish and pamper your hair has our undivided attention

more-lifestyle

Hygienic routine has amplified this COVID-19 quarantine, given the comfort of work-from-home and Bollywood star Bhagyashree too has been encouraging fans throughout the lockdown with her home remedies. This weekday, the diva spilled haircare secrets that can bring back the lustre and bounce to hair and fans couldn’t help but take note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor shared a video detailing about the hair mask that she regularly applies for healthy hair. However, she asserted on the importance of a proper diet as a priority. “I had so many of you asking me about haircare so first let me tell you that the most important factor is the food you eat, cause health begins from inside. Vit A, biotin and your Omegas are important in maintaining your hair and skin,” she wrote in the caption.

The relatable constant torturing that our hair bears with heat and chemicals when we blow dry, style and/or color them, makes it essential to nourish and pamper our beautiful tresses. In her latest home remedy, Bhagyashree had our undivided attention as she chose a mixture of methi seeds and coconut milk for her hair care routine.

She shared, “I use about a small bowl of soaked methi and one cup of coconut milk. But you can change the amount of ingredients according to the length of your hair.”

Method

Soak the methi (fenugreek) seeds at night and then grind them along with the coconut milk in the morning to make a paste like consistency. Apply it to your hair and leave the hair mask on for about 40 minutes. Wash it off with a mild shampoo. No conditioner needed.

Benefits

Lauric acid in coconut milk strengthens the hair follicle and reduces the hair loss problem as it is also one of the best conditioners. Methi is rich in nicotinic acid which too is beneficial against hairfall. It contains lecithin which hydrates each strand of the hair and brings back the lustre and bounce.

