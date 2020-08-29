e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Big Butterfly Month: National event to be hosted in India in September 2020

Big Butterfly Month: National event to be hosted in India in September 2020

In a first-of-its-kind national event named Big Butterfly Month: India 2020, activities like butterfly count, online workshops on butterflies, contests on butterfly photography and videography, will be held across the country this September

more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 29, 2020 11:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Panaji
India to host its first national event on butterflies
India to host its first national event on butterflies(Twitter/GardeningWell/CellyaGomes)
         

Over 30 organisations in India, working in the field of biodiversity conservation, have come together to host a national event on various aspects related to butterflies starting September 5, one of its organisers said on Saturday.

During the event named ‘Big Butterfly Month: India 2020’, which will continue till September 20, various activities like online workshops on butterflies, photography and videography contests and butterfly count, will be held, he said.

“Butterfly experts, enthusiasts and organisations across the country are joining hands for this first of its kind event in India,” said Parag Rangnekar, president of Goa- based Foundation for Environment Research and Conservation (FERC), which is the co-ordinating the programme, said.

“As part of this event, activities like butterfly count, online workshops on butterflies, contests on butterfly photography and videographgy, will be held across India,” he added.

Rangnekar said, “More than 30 organisations working in the field of biodiversity and its conservation have come together to organise this event.” These include the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Dehradun-based Titli Trust.

“The ‘Big Butterfly Count’ would be held on an all- India level from September 14 to 20, wherein participants would be encouraged to send their submissions to our well- established citizen science digital platforms- Butterflies of India, iNaturalist, and India Biodiversity Portal,” he said.

Through the event, people would be educated and sensitised about butterflies, he added.

Participants are expected to send information and other material related to the butterfly species that they spot in their backyard, Rangnekar said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
National Sports Awards live: Arjuna award to Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker
National Sports Awards live: Arjuna award to Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker
Good ventilation lowered viral load, Covid deaths in Asian nations: Study
Good ventilation lowered viral load, Covid deaths in Asian nations: Study
Unlock 4.0: What to expect from Sept 1
Unlock 4.0: What to expect from Sept 1
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.4 million, recoveries cross 2.6 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.4 million, recoveries cross 2.6 million
Mumbai crosses 3,000 mm mark with heavy rains, there’s more coming
Mumbai crosses 3,000 mm mark with heavy rains, there’s more coming
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Bengal government requests railway board to resume local train, metro services
Bengal government requests railway board to resume local train, metro services
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In