e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / More Lifestyle / Breathing dirty air leads to weight gain, diabetes. Here’s how

Breathing dirty air leads to weight gain, diabetes. Here’s how

Breathing dirty air takes a heavy toll on gut bacteria, boosting risk of obesity, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders and other chronic illnesses.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New York
Breathing dirty air takes a heavy toll on gut bacteria, boosting risk of obesity, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders and other chronic illnesses.
Breathing dirty air takes a heavy toll on gut bacteria, boosting risk of obesity, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders and other chronic illnesses.(UNSPLASH)
         

Breathing dirty air takes a heavy toll on gut bacteria, boosting risk of obesity, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders and other chronic illnesses, a new study revealed. The study, published in the journal Environment International, is the first to link air pollution to changes in the structure and function of the human gut microbiome - the collection of trillions of microorganisms residing within us. The research found, with young adults exposed to higher levels of ozone showing less microbial diversity and more of certain species associated with obesity and disease.

“We know from previous research that air pollutants can have a whole host of adverse health effects,” said study senior author Tanya Alderete, Assistant Professor at University of Colorado Boulder in the US.

“The takeaway from this paper is that some of those effects might be due to changes in the gut,” Alderete added.

Worldwide, according to research published this month, air pollution kills 8.8 million people annually - more than smoking or war.

While much attention has been paid to respiratory health, Alderete’s previous studies have shown pollution can also impair the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar and influence risk for obesity.

Other research has shown visits to emergency rooms for gastrointestinal problems spike on high pollution days, and youth with high exposure to traffic exhaust have greater risk of developing Crohn’s disease.

To investigate just what might be going on inside the gut, the research team used cutting-edge whole-genome sequencing to analyse fecal samples from 101 young adults in Southern California.

The researchers looked at data from air-monitoring stations near the subjects’ addresses to calculate their previous-year exposure to ozone (which forms when emissions from vehicles are exposed to sunlight), particulate matter (hazardous particles suspended in the air), and nitrous oxide (a toxic byproduct of burning fossil fuel).

Of all the pollutants measured, ozone had the greatest impact on the gut by far, accounting for about 11 per cent of the variation seen between study subjects - more of an impact than gender, ethnicity or even diet.

Those with higher exposure to ozone also had less variety of bacteria living in their gut, according to the study.

“This is important since lower (bacteria) diversity has been linked with obesity and Type 2 diabetes,” noted Alderete.

Subjects with higher exposure to ozone also had a greater abundance of a specific species called Bacteroides caecimuris.

That’s important, because some studies have associated high levels of Bacteroides with obesity.

In all, the researchers identified 128 bacterial species influenced by increased ozone exposure.

Some may impact the release of insulin, the hormone responsible for ushering sugar into the muscles for energy.

Other species can produce metabolites, including fatty acids, which help maintain gut barrier integrity and ward off inflammation, the researchers said.

“Ozone is likely changing the environment of your gut to favour some bacteria over others, and that can have health consequences,” Alderete concluded.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle