Brighten your home with metallic decor

Do you wish you could add instant richness to your home’s décor without spending big bucks? Then the Midas touch is the key, as there is no metal as glamorous and warm as gold in home design.

A gold/brass clock in antique finish can liven up any wall. (Courtesy: Mora Taara)

While in general, tones of yellow and red complement warm metals, the beauty of gold lies in the fact that it works with almost any colour combination, and adds visual interest and depth to a space, as metals such as gold and brass pop.

While you can add metallic finishes to just about any part and corner of your home, elegance can only be ensured when one doesn’t go overboard with it. Go beyond hardware and fixtures, and incorporate glints of gold on upholstery, artwork, picture frames, and wall coverings. And balance is easy to maintain by placing accents against muted and more neutral colours.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 16:40 IST