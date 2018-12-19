Bringing taste and health to the plate at HT Palate Fest 2018

Food, fun and entertainment are among the things that Delhiites live for, and over the weekend, the city’s residents had a gala time at the Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018 as they gorged themselves on some delicacies packed with eclectic flavours and taste, and witnessed a line-up of creative masterclasses.

Among the classes that gained the attention of gourmands and enthusiasts alike was one conducted by actor and doctor Aditi Govitrikar where she tossed up quick, easy, healthy and delicious salads using Veeba’s range of sauces and dressings, also the official sauces and dressings partner of the fest.

“Well-being is a crucial part of life, today, and what we eat has a massive impact on what we become. These salad recipes that I have developed are so fast and rich in taste that even kids enjoy to eat without creating a fuss,” said Govitrikar. On the stage, she prepared a green and orange salad, and a winter special warm salad with loads of greens to give that cozy and comfy feeling, using Veeba’s Orange Sesame dressing, and Chilli Oregano Sauce.

There was also a special winner, Rina Panchal, who got a chance to meet star chef Aditi Govitrikar as she won the Veeba-licious recipe contest by creating Chatapata Roti Salad with Veeba sauces. About her win, she said, “I’m thankful to Hindustan Times for giving me this opportunity. I am very excited to be the winner.”

Viraj Bahl, founder and MD of Veeba Food Services Pvt Ltd, said, “Palate is one of the foremost food festivals in Delhi. It was only natural for Veeba to participate in an event that is loved and appreciated by all. It has been our endeavour to give only the best to our consumers, and associating with Palate is a step in that direction. Apart from our 48 products that are already in the market, we are showcasing 5 new products at the festival.”

Veeba is one of the leading condiments and sauce companies in India. They focus on quality, innovation and ‘Better-for-You’ products, and offer customers the freshest and the most authentic flavours to savour in the comfort of their homes.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 19:11 IST