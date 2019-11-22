Burberry teams with Tencent on social media-friendly stores.

more-lifestyle

Nov 22, 2019

Burberry Group Plc is teaming up with Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. to experiment with blending retail and social media in the key luxury market.

The first step in the Tencent alliance will be a Burberry store in Shenzhen powered by the operator of social network WeChat. The space will offer “unique experiences that connect luxury customers’ social and online lives to their physical environments,” the U.K. luxury-goods maker said.

The move came as Burberry reported six-month earnings that beat estimates, helped by demand for designer Riccardo Tisci’s new look. The shares rose as much as 9%, the most since July.

As social-media influencers displace top models and glossy magazines as marketing vehicles, driving growth in makeup, fashion, fine dining and travel, luxury brands are trying to keep up. To lure selfie-snapping consumers into stores, retailers have deployed unique backdrops for photos, including murals, giant mirrors, majestic stairways and art installations.

“Social media and store experiences are important sources of inspiration for luxury consumers, and the customer journey between these touchpoints is becoming increasingly fluid,” Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said on a call with reporters.

The shares were up 4.6% at 11 a.m. Thursday in London after soaring as much as 9%. They’ve gained 24% this year.

Social Media

Burberry was one of the first fashion brands to adopt Facebook and sells limited-edition products through posts on Instagram. Last month it announced a deal with The RealReal, a luxury vintage site, to invite sellers of secondhand items into the U.K. brand’s flagship stores for tea -- and to try on something new.

With popular social networks like Instagram banned in China, the deal with Tencent can bolster the brand’s visibility in that market. Burberry sees the partnership extending beyond Shenzhen, Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti told analysts.

The move comes as luxury brands are taking a hit to sales from the continuing anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong. Burberry sales declined by 38% there in the recent quarter, Brown said on the call. The company sees a significant third-quarter impact in the region, but doesn’t expect more impairment charges, she said.

Elsewhere, the company did better, as domestic sales rose in Spain, France, Italy and the U.K., and adjusted operating profit increased to 203 million pounds ($260 million) in the six months through September. Retail sales rose 4% on a comparable basis, matching estimates.

Tisci Effect

Burberry hired Tisci, a veteran of LVMH’s Givenchy, in March 2018. The U.K. company said his designs delivered double-digit growth in the latest period, with his products now representing about 70% of the mainline retail store offer.

Tisci, who took over from longtime creative chief Christopher Bailey, has also given the staid trenchcoat maker more digital buzz with streetwear-inspired “drops” of time-limited collections.

The company said orders from outside retailers will fall less than expected as Tisci’s new looks fuel demand. Burberry has been moving to reduce its wholesale business, cutting its exposure to some mainstream department stores and other outlets, in an effort to give the brand a more exclusive image.

