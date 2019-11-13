e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Children’s Day 2019: History, significance and interesting facts

Children’s Day 2019: The ones who light up our world, the ones who have the potential to put a smile even on the chronically sad faces, and the one whose hugs can melt anyone’s heart; children are like the ray of sunshine.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:52 IST
Neharika Prakash
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Children’s Day is celebrated on 14th November every year in India
Children’s Day is celebrated on 14th November every year in India(Unsplash)
         

The ones who light up our world, the ones who have the potential to put a smile even on the chronically sad faces, the one whose hugs can melt anyone’s heart, whose one wail can cause all the members of a family to panic, and whose innocence give people the hope that the world still is a good place; children are like the ray of sunshine. Without them, this world would be nothing but a dull and boring place!

Irrespective of the occasion, children are pampered the most and they should be for these bambinos have an inherent ability to attract anyone’s attention and caress them.

As we all know, 14th November is Children’s Day, and we must celebrate the day for these little bundles of joy. But before that, let’s take go down the memory lane and recall why this day came to be known as Children’s Day.

History

India used to celebrate Children’s Day in India on 20th November every year before 1956 as the United Nations, in 1954, had declared the day as Universal Children’s Day.

But, after the death of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the parliament unanimously to honour to Pt. Nehru declaring his the day of his birth anniversary, 14th November as National Children’s Day. Therefore, each year since then 14th November is celebrated as Children’s Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country’s first PM.

There are two popular stories as to why Pt. Nehru came to be referred to as Chacha.

It is believed that he was fond of children and used to meet kids with immense affection. It was because of his friendly attitude towards children that kids fondly called him Chacha.

However, as per another story, he was called Chacha because of his closeness with Mahatma Gandhi. Many believe that Pandit Nehru was seen as the younger brother of Mahatma Gandhi, whom all referred to as ‘Bapu’. Hence, people suggest he became famous as Chacha for he was seen as the younger brother of the father of the nation.

Well, we would just say that anyone can be bewitched by a child’s impeccability, let alone Pt. Nehru.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle