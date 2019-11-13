Children’s Day 2019: History, significance and interesting facts

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:52 IST

The ones who light up our world, the ones who have the potential to put a smile even on the chronically sad faces, the one whose hugs can melt anyone’s heart, whose one wail can cause all the members of a family to panic, and whose innocence give people the hope that the world still is a good place; children are like the ray of sunshine. Without them, this world would be nothing but a dull and boring place!

Irrespective of the occasion, children are pampered the most and they should be for these bambinos have an inherent ability to attract anyone’s attention and caress them.

As we all know, 14th November is Children’s Day, and we must celebrate the day for these little bundles of joy. But before that, let’s take go down the memory lane and recall why this day came to be known as Children’s Day.

History

India used to celebrate Children’s Day in India on 20th November every year before 1956 as the United Nations, in 1954, had declared the day as Universal Children’s Day.

But, after the death of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the parliament unanimously to honour to Pt. Nehru declaring his the day of his birth anniversary, 14th November as National Children’s Day. Therefore, each year since then 14th November is celebrated as Children’s Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country’s first PM.

There are two popular stories as to why Pt. Nehru came to be referred to as Chacha.

It is believed that he was fond of children and used to meet kids with immense affection. It was because of his friendly attitude towards children that kids fondly called him Chacha.

However, as per another story, he was called Chacha because of his closeness with Mahatma Gandhi. Many believe that Pandit Nehru was seen as the younger brother of Mahatma Gandhi, whom all referred to as ‘Bapu’. Hence, people suggest he became famous as Chacha for he was seen as the younger brother of the father of the nation.

Well, we would just say that anyone can be bewitched by a child’s impeccability, let alone Pt. Nehru.

