Children’s Day Special: Mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:34 IST

‘HATE IS A STRONG WORD. I’M IN A GOOD PLACE RIGHT NOW. I DON’T HATE ANYTHING OR ANYONE’

AMI MEHTA, 14; CLASS 8, DHIRUBHAI AMBANI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

A doctor

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

Get admitted to a medical college.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

I would donate the money to some charities for dogs, whether I have Rs 1,000 or 10,000. I have always wanted a dog and couldn’t have one.

Name one thing you hate.

‘Hate’ is a strong word. I’m in a good place right now. I don’t hate anything or anyone.

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

The thought of my family or friends getting hurt in any way worries me.

I think the biggest problem with the world tody is inequality, says Ami Mehta. ( Pratik Chorge / HT Photo )

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Inequality

Name one thing you like most about India?

The way every festival is celebrated together, even with so much diversity.

Name one thing you would change about India?

We don’t give enough attention to the less-developed areas, and we should.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

I wish everyone should be peaceful.

I recently got badly injured so I wish that I don’t get injured any more.

I wish everyone also should accept people the way they are.

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

Our family doctor. He never gets tired, he’s always there, always helpful. I want to be like him when I grow up.

What’s your favourite app or website?

Pinterest. I don’t pin anything but browse and see what people are doing.

Who is your favourite musician?

Taylor Swift

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

I like playing more than watching people play, so I don’t have a favourite sportsperson.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I went to Switzerland for a school trip. Otherwise I go to the nursery store which is just across my house.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

I like reading outdoors. I also like to sing songs older than 2010, because most of the new songs are really dark.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

I call it my surgery bracelet. It’s a bracelet I braided when I was recovering from a surgery this year. Whenever I’m feeling stressed, I keep it with me. Another thing is my books and my music playlist.

.

‘I AM WORRIED THAT THE WORLD IS SO BIG AND WE HAVE VERY LITTLE CLEAN WATER’

SAKINA DHOLKAWALA, 12; CLASS 6, MSB EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

I would like to be a farmer. I like plants and it will be great to grow my own food.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

Educate the shelterless children because they are helpless and do not have any direction.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

With Rs 1,000, I would buy a tortoise as a pet. I will save Rs 10,000 for my future

Name one thing you hate.

I hate insects

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I am worried that the world is so big and we have very little clean water.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Pollution

Name one thing you like most about India?

I like the achievements of leaders in India, such as inventing the zero.

I would like to be a farmer, says Sakina Dholkawala. ( HT Photo )

Name one thing you would change about India?

I would like people of India to be honest and helpful instead of thinking about money.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

A big bungalow

I want to go to Jamia Milia Islamia to study

I want all people to have their wishes fulfilled

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

His Holiness Sayed Mohammad Baqer Qazwini

What’s your favourite app or website?

Nothing

Who is your favourite musician?

I don’t listen to music

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Sachin Tendulkar, because he plays very well and he’s made the country proud

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I go to the grocery store that’s in the next lane from my house.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Read story books

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

I had gone to a beach in Tarkarli and did some snorkelling. I loved that moment.

Five favourite items that you own?

Books

Bicycle

Keychains

Stitching kits

My Parker pen

.

‘I WANT TO BE A PILOT, ROAM THE WORLD... AND ALSO BE A CHOREOGRAPHER’

TIANE MENEZES, 15; CLASS 10, CARMEL OF ST JOSEPH SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

I want to become a pilot. If not, then surely an air hostess. I want to pursue my dream of roaming around the world! Along with that I want to be a choreographer, on the side, and open a studio for all the underprivileged children, free of cost.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

Donate books and stationary instead of money to children for education.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

I would invest the 10,000 in the bank and spend the 1000 with my family by giving them a treat at a restaurant and also have a family get together

Name one thing you hate.

I hate gossips

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

Nothing except school work

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

I don’t understand how people do not help the disabled person they come across. The problem is we all are becoming indifferent and insensitive. The second biggest problem is pollution.

I want my current friends to be my friends forever, says Tiane Menezes. ( HT Photo )

Name one thing you like most about India?

The unique sub-cultures that exist within every state.

Name one thing you would change about India?

Caste discrimination

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

Travel to every part of the world with my family

My current friends should be my friends forever

A nice future.

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

I am a religious person. So God is my hero.

What’s your favourite app or website?

YouTube

Who is your favourite musician?

All musicians from the Britain-based music band Little Mix

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Cristiano Ronaldo

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I have been to Madhya Pradesh on a school excursion

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Dance

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

I’m blessed with talents of singing and dancing and these skills have helped me perform on stage and win prizes too.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

I like to collect currencies, shells, souvenirs, shoes, earrings

.

‘DISCOVERING SUSHI WAS THE BEST THING THAT’S EVER HAPPENED TO ME’

TIGRAN BHATIA, 13; HOMESCHOOLED

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

I would like to be a bartender, because I like shaking up stuff. It should be fun.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

Sit in the home and play games as long as I want to.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

If I had Rs 1,000, I would spend it on online delivery buying chicken biryani and sushi. If I had Rs 10,000 I would buy a better laptop.

Name one thing you hate.

Bad board games, because they aren’t fun.

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I’m just worried what’s the future going to be like. I think the world is going to end before 2100 and I’m worried that what if I survive!

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Economy, pollution, too much plastic usage, less recycling.

My two cats are my heroes, says Tigran Bhatia. They are cool, adorable and formidable when angry. ( Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo )

Name one thing you like most about India.

Paani puri and pav bhaji.

Name one thing you would change about India.

If I could change the fuel of the car into water and learnt how to save water.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

To have a nice small apartment

To have a gaming set-up

To play games all the time

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

My two cats, they are cool, adorable and formidable when angry.

What’s your favourite app or website?

Minecraft

Who is your favourite musician?

I don’t know any musicians

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

I don’t think anyone qualifies.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I go alone to do the groceries, till the end of the big road.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Play football in the snow. If I’m indoors, I like to play games.

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

When I discovered sushi when I was eight or nine years old.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Boardgames

Books

My laptop

My grocery bag

Earphones (I don’t like to disturb others)

.

‘I’M NOT WORRIED ABOUT ANYTHING. I’M HAPPY’

VALLABH BORKAR, 13; CLASS 7, SHAILENDRA EDUCATION SOCIETY

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

An actor

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I want to help with pollution control and figure out a way to build more parks so that kids like us can have places to play.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

If I had Rs 1,000 now, I would give it to the poor people. If I had Rs 10,000 I would keep some for myself to buy some clothes and board games like chess, ludo, carom. I would buy my mother saris and my father, shirts.

Name one thing you hate.

I hate mobiles because elders remain busy with them all the time and don’t give time and attention to us. Mobiles also cause accidents.

I hate mobiles because elders remain busy with them all the time, says Vallabh Borkar. ( Pramod Thakur / HT Photo )

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I’m not worried about anything. I’m happy.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Poverty

Name one thing you like most about India?

Chandrayaan

Name one thing you would change about India?

The pollution levels

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

Less pollution

Healthier people

Everyone’s happiness

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli.

What’s your favourite app or website?

YouTube. I like to watch craft videos.

Who is your favourite musician?

Arijit Singh

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Ronaldo, because I love football. When I play, I’m a goalkeeper.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I’m just been to the dairy shop which is a 10-minute walk from home.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Play with friends and help my mother with household chores like cleaning utensils, cutting vegetables, making Maggi.

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

When I got the first prize at an elocution competition for the first time.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Trophies

Games

Books

Writing pads

Colour pencils