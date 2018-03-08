Chocti: The new form of ghee that tastes just like chocolate

These days, ghee is vaporising from our plates, as we are becoming more health conscious and choosing to stay away from fattening foods. But, a California-based company, Fourth & Heart, has just made it difficult to keep our hands from ghee as it has brought ‘chocolate’ ghee in the market. Yes, you read it right and it tastes like hazelnut-chocolate spread.

The company has come up with this unimaginable ghee by mixing cacao, from which chocolate is made, with coconut sugar to sweeten it and then combining it with date syrup and the company’s own Madagascar Vanilla Bean Ghee. Interestingly, the company has named its new line of ghee flavours as ‘Chocti’, which is Sanskrit word for change and empowerment.

Don’t know about empowerment, but it is a nice and healthy change (read replacement) over Nutella, which was mired in controversy last year over allegedly having a cancer-causing ingredient. Apart from chocolate, the ghee company has also introduced Coffee Guarana and Passionfruit.

Coffee Guarana has a deeply rich mocha quality while Passionfruit has a tangy twist to it. So foodies, pop out your toasted bread and scoop out that chocolate ghee and spread it all over your toast. Bon appetit.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more