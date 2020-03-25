Coronavirus Lockdown: Big B works out at home, asks fans to keep ‘the gym going’

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:31 IST

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has been inspiring fans to stay fit during self-quarantine in the time of the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, Big B posted a selfie from his gym. “Keep the gym going.. build resistance.. fight fight fight,” he captioned the image. Amitabh’s post has garnered a lot of praises.

Younger actors from Bollywood couldn’t help but take notice of the senior actor’s spirit for life and his great health. Actor Sidharth Malhotra commented: “Love and respect sir.”

Actor Dino Morea wrote: “Terrific sir...keep it going.”

Funnily enough, on Tuesday, the Bollywood legend shared a black and white throwback picture of himself with his fans through social media complaining about his old age, even though his gym sessions tell other stories.

While giving the description of the picture, the 77-year-old actor was also seen whining about being old in the caption as he wrote in the caption that the picture is of the times when none of today’s film actors’ parents were even conceived.

The ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ actor did not disclose the year in which the picture was clicked.

“Once upon a time in .. ?!NAAAH .. no year to be given .. perhaps .. none of today’s young film generation stars’ parents had even been conceived by then .. Damn, I’m old !! Aaarrggh,” he captioned the picture.

The superstar, who is currently under self-isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus, is quite active on social media as he keeps treating his fans with blasts from the past pictures.

On the film front, Big B will be seen in “Chehre” and “Gulabo Sitabo”.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

