e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Coronavirus: Social distancing necessary until 2022 to prevent Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks

Coronavirus: Social distancing necessary until 2022 to prevent Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks

Prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary even until 2022 to prevent future Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks, a new study from Harvard University has found.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington DC
Lucknow: People following social-distancing guidelines wait in queues outside a government store to collect free ration under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Lucknow, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Lucknow: People following social-distancing guidelines wait in queues outside a government store to collect free ration under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Lucknow, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.(PTI)
         

Prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary even until 2022 to prevent future Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks, a new study from Harvard University has found.

Researchers from Harvard University, led by Stephen Kissler, used estimates of seasonality, immunity, and cross-immunity for two betacoronaviruses from time series data from the United States, to inform a model of Covid-19 transmission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Recurrent wintertime outbreaks of Covid-19 “will probably occur after the initial, most severe pandemic wave,” researchers wrote on in the study ‘Projecting the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 through the postpandemic period’, published in the online journal Science.

The researchers added that without a vaccine or other interventions, “prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary into 2022.”

Noting that “a key metric for the success of social distancing is whether critical care capacities are exceeded,” the study said that “additional interventions, including expanded critical care capacity and an effective therapeutic, would improve the success of intermittent distancing and hasten the acquisition of herd immunity.”

Longitudinal serological studies are urgently needed to determine the extent and duration of immunity to the virus, the researchers said.

Even in the event of apparent elimination, Covid-19 surveillance should be maintained since a resurgence in contagion could be possible as late as 2024, according to the study.

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 1.8 million with 71,779 cases verified over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

According to the update, the global count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,844,863, with the majority of them concentrated in Europe (943,272) and the Americas (644,986). The death toll has grown by 5,369 cases over the past day to a total of 117,021 fatalities, the report read.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle