e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Could sabudana khichdi be the next crossover favourite?

Could sabudana khichdi be the next crossover favourite?

The dish has been making waves internationally ever since the American chef and writer Samin Nosrat — of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat — tried it out at home and posted a recipe online.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:36 IST
Rachel Lopez
Rachel Lopez
Hindustan Times
(Shutterstock)
         

If you didn’t approve of America turning our doodh-haldi into a turmeric latte, you’re not going to like what’s coming. In August, Samin Nosrat (whose bestseller Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat was also turned into a Netflix show in 2018) wrote an unusual column in The New York Times, gushing about having discovered sabudana khichdi.

Hrishikesh Hirway, her co-host on the made-in-quarantine podcast Home Cooking, had sent across his mother’s recipe. Nosrat, after a disastrous first attempt, watched several demo videos and eventually figured out how to soak and cook it just right. The result, she writes, “smelled so good I couldn’t wait to start eating, so I stood at the kitchen counter, spooning it into my mouth”. Her column offered a microwave-adapted recipe too.

When she finally got it right, it “smelled so good I couldn’t wait to start eating, so I stood at the kitchen counter, spooning it into my mouth,” Nosrat said.
When she finally got it right, it “smelled so good I couldn’t wait to start eating, so I stood at the kitchen counter, spooning it into my mouth,” Nosrat said. ( Photo: Netflix )

Sabudana khichdi is helpfully described as a Maharashtrian Tapioca Pilaf. On the NYT’s cooking page, the dish is a runaway success. Among the 120 comments are helpful tips from Indian and Indian-origin readers about soaking times, ingredient substitutions and allergy warnings.

But there are also warm comments from those new to the preparation. User Simone says, “I’m Brazilian and I had no idea our sagu (what English speakers call tapioca pearls) had been incorporated into SE Asian dishes in such a different way.” Vicki, who couldn’t find sabudana at nearby Korean and Indian markets, simply used rice. “Otherwise, I followed the instructions. It tasted great! Thanks”. KS found the texture similar to Israeli couscous, “Also, a spoonful of coconut butter on top, while in no way authentic, really takes this dish to the next level. Highly recommend!!”

Brace yourself, it’s starting already.

top news
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
CSK vs SRH Live: More trouble to Sunrisers as Williamson, Warner depart
CSK vs SRH Live: More trouble to Sunrisers as Williamson, Warner depart
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In