e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Covid-19: Spanish cat tests positive for coronavirus

Covid-19: Spanish cat tests positive for coronavirus

A cat belonging to a family in the Spanish region of Catalonia tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the professor who conducted an autopsy on the pet said on Friday. It did not die from the virus, however, but from a pre-existing respiratory condition fairly common among cats.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 09, 2020 19:20 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Madrid
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

A cat belonging to a family in the Spanish region of Catalonia tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the professor who conducted an autopsy on the pet said on Friday. It did not die from the virus, however, but from a pre-existing respiratory condition fairly common among cats, said Professor Joaquim Segales of Catalonia’s Animal Health Research Centre.

The cat, named Negrito, was the sixth feline to be detected with the disease globally.

It belonged to a household in the Barcelona area where several family members had caught the virus. It was tested for the infection in a post-mortem on April 22 and found to have a low charge.

“The vet who euthanised the cat realised that the animal presented a very grave respiratory pathology and feared it might suffer from COVID-19,” Segales said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said all available evidence suggests the novel coronavirus originated in animals but it is not yet clear how the virus jumped the species barrier from an intermediate animal host, most likely a bat, to humans.

Human-to-cat transmission risks are low enough as to be non-existent, while cat-to-cat transmission is also relatively inefficient, Segales said.

“The role of the pet in the epidemiology of COVID-19 could be considered negigible, with no evidence that anyone has caught it from a pet,” Segales said.

“This virus is extremely effective in person-to-person transmission, but animal-to-person transmissions are still very exceptional situations.”

A team at Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in China conducted research into domestic animals’ vulnerability to coronavirus by exposing them to high doses of the virus and observing intra-species transmission.

The study found that ferrets were most susceptible to catching and passing the virus along to other ferrets. Cats were slightly less so, and dogs barely so. Pigs, ducks, and chickens were not susceptible at all.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi to speak to CMs not allowing migrants to return
Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi to speak to CMs not allowing migrants to return
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
In times of social distancing, recreational vehicles hold key to vacations
In times of social distancing, recreational vehicles hold key to vacations
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In