Crisis Cultivates Creativity: Artist make the most of quarantine by recreating paintings

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:50 IST

The ‘art of quarantine’ by an ad agency in Ukraine is thought-provoking. The photoshopped images recreate iconic paintings such as Madonna in prayer and The Last Supper to encourage safe practices during the coronavirus pandemic, weaving in gloves, sanitizers in the visuals.

Art has always served as an inspiration and these recreated images are great to instill a lesson in people’s minds, say artists. “People identify these iconic works and relate to them. Therefore, iconic works by themselves have a larger familiarity with masses and hence have a much larger appeal than the new creations. Any message which is also in the larger public interest goes across easily and receives a bigger acceptance. Moreover, at this crucial time of crisis anything which brings a smile on people’s faces should be welcomed whole heartedly and any creation which can bring a positive change in the society is indeed commendable,” says Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty. Seconding this, artist Bharat Thakur says, “At a time when people are really anxious about their well being, the future seems uncertain and most people are so vulnerable, saying something so important can put a smile on people’s face in a manner which will make them abide by it. ‘Wear a mask, keep a distance’ said in a lighter vein is good and it has been done tastefully. I think the great masters themselves would approve of it, that their art could serve this purpose. These works have a life in them that is why they are timeless works and using that energy to give strength to a life saving message, I think this too is great art.”

However, any photoshopping over an original creation should only be in the larger public interest and should be as minimal as possible as it can hurt the sentiments of the artists. “This is acceptable only at a crisis period for larger social good and should not be resorted to any commercial purpose or any casual entertainment motives which would be derogatory to the artwork and the artist,” says a cautious Mohanty.