Deepika Padukone on how it is living together with Ranveer Singh after marriage

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:46 IST

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a fairytale wedding last year, and while they were reluctant to admit their relationship before marriage, post it, they’ve been setting major couplegoals. And, completing a year of togetherness, Deepika says the past year has been “fun.”

“Before marriage, we kept it traditional. We didn’t want to live in and discover each other before we tied the knot. We are both quite traditional in that way. Discovering different aspects about each other, and living with each other, has been so much fun,” gushes the 33-year-old.

Their two-day wedding celebrations in Lake Como (Italy) had two ceremonies — the first one was a traditional Konkani Brahmin style wedding on November 14, followed by Anand Karaj the next day. While their wedding was an elaborate affair, followed by multiple receptions, the couple is keeping things very low-key for their anniversary celebrations. They will visit Tirupati Balaji temple and the Padmavathi temple, Andhra Pradesh, today and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple tomorrow.

The couple has been busy for the past one year with their respective work commitments. However, Deepika says they have always made sure to make time for each other. She says,“Yes, we’ve been extremely busy. We’ve had our hands full with our work commitments and it’ll be like this for a while. But despite that, whatever time off we get, we spend it with each other. We value that time and look forward to it.”

The pair, who had worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), have collaborated after marriage, too. They star together in the upcoming sports drama ’83 in which Ranveer plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika, his wife, Romi Dev. So, how has it been working together post-marriage? She says,“It wasn’t any different. We’re both so obsessed with our work on the set that we don’t think about our personal relationship. We think about our characters and the nuances of the scenes. When the camera starts to roll, we are actors, not husband-wife.”

