e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Delicious ways to utilise leftover rice

Delicious ways to utilise leftover rice

Don’t know what to do with leftover rice? Here’s how you can turn it into a yummy treats.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:26 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
A bowl of fried rice
A bowl of fried rice(HT Photo)
         

Rice is a staple we love in all its forms. Be it kadhi-rice, rajma-rice, or dal-rice, it is our go-to comfort food. However, when you cook it, there is always a helping or two of rice that is leftover. And no one wants to have boiled rice as a meal again. So why not transform it into a delicious treat? Here are a few recipes you can make from leftover boiled rice.

Raw Mango Rice: Dry-roast peanuts in a pan and keep aside. In a round-bottom pan, add oil, mustard seed, dry red chili and curry leaves. When it starts spluttering, add salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, ½ tsp sugar and grated raw mango. Let it cook. Now, add boiled rice and mix well. Garnish with roasted peanuts and fried onions.

Curd rice
Curd rice ( Photo Instagram )

Dahi Bhaat: Beat curd in a bowl, add boiled rice to it and mix well. In a pan, heat oil, add dry red chilli, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Let it cook, now add salt and red chilli powder and stir. Take this mixture and pour over the rice-curd mix. Refrigerate and eat it cold.

Fried Rice: In a pan add chopped garlic and fry till it starts to turn brown. Now add chopped onion, capcicum, carrots or any other vegetable you prefer or tofu. Let them cook well. Add salt, 2tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp vinegar and 2 tbsp red chilli sauce. Mix well. Now add boiled rice and mix well.

Street-style Rice: In a pan, add oil and onions, tomatoes and capcicum. Cook well, now add half cup tomato puree and let it come to a boil. Add salt and pao bhajji masala to it and stir. Now add rice, mix well and serve.

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In