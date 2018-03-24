Ditching Dairy? Here’s a cheat sheet of recipes using the yummiest milk alternatives

Cow’s milk, which we generally opt for since our childhood, is a known source of calcium and protein as well as other vitamins and minerals such as phosphorous, potassium, iodine and vitamin B12. But its alternatives such as coconut, oat, quinoa and soy milk are proven to be equally great in taste as well as high on the nutrient quotient . With the growing popularity of veganism and for people who are lactose intolerant, here are some easy-yummy dishes you can try, so that you don’t lose on taste or energy.

COCONUT MILK AND BORAGE SHERBET

Coconut Milk is great in cooking and baking.

Ingredients:

Coconut milk: 400 ml

Coconut water: 1/4 cup

Zest and juice of one lemon

Maple syrup: 2 tbsp

Sorbet stabilizer: 2gm

Tender coconut skin: 50gm

Borage flowers: 3 per portion

Method:

Cool the coconut milk in a refrigerator or ice bath and bring the temperature down to 5 degree C.

Add all the ingredients other than the tender coconut skin, lemon juice and flowers

Put the cool mixture in your ice cream churner.

Bring it to a sorbet consistency

Soak the tender coconut skin in lemon juice for 30 minutes.

Garnish with skin and flowers

Note: In case you don’t have an ice cream churner, add all ingredients, mix well, and put in the freezer until they are solid in consistency. Break the frozen elements into chunks and add one piece at a time to a high-speed blender and churn.

By chef Deepankar Khosla, Karma Kismet

QUINOA MUFFINS

Quinoa is a rich source of protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, therefore quinoa milk has a high protein content, too.

Ingredient for 8 muffins:

Quinoa milk: 1/2 cup

Oat flour: 1 1/2 cup

Quinoa flakes: 1/2 cup

Oats: 1/4 cup; c

Coconut sugar: 3 tbsp

Baking powder: 2 tsp

Salt: a pinch

Unsweetened apple puree: 1/2 cup

Egg: 1

Blueberries: 1/3 cup

Zest of 1 lemon

Shredded carrots: 1 cup c

Chopped walnut: 1/4 cup

Coconut flakes: 1/3 cup

Dark chocolate chips: 1/3 cup

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, quinoa flakes, oats, sugar, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

Beat together apple puree, quinoa milk and egg in a separate bowl. Add to the above dry mix and combine.

Aim for a runny oatmeal consistency. Let the batter stand for a while.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F during that time.

Just before baking, folding in your add-ins (carrots, walnuts, coconuts and chocolate chips)

Spray a muffin tin with non-stick spray and fill the wells two-thirds of the way full.

Bake for 12 – 14 minutes until muffins start to become brown.

Take out from oven and let cool for 3 – 5 minutes and enjoy.

By executive chef Navin Kumar,Radisson Blu

OATMEAL CUSTARDS WITH FRESH MANGO AND FLAX SEED CHIKKI

Oat milk naturally contains more B vitamins than soya and coconut milk, and has proven to be a great option for people who have multiple allergies.

Ingredients for 4:

For base:

Granola: 4 tbsp

Coconut oil: 1 tsp

Method: Mix together and spoon into the bottom of a glass or small jar and refrigerate to set

For custard: Homemade oat milk (3 parts water to 1 part rolled oats blended on high power until smooth then strained): 400ml

Brown sugar or jaggery: 30gm

A pinch of cinnamon

Method: Pour the oat milk into a saucepan and add sugar and cinnamon. Bring to a slow simmer and continue to stir until thickened and you have a nice rich, custardy consistency.

Set aside to cool before pouring over your granola base and allow to chill completely before serving.

For chikki:

Sugar: 60gm

Flax seeds: 2tsp

Method:

While the custard is cooling, line a tray with some baking foil and grease with a little oil.

Place the sugar into a sauce pan and slowly heat until all the granules have dissolved, stirring as you go and you have a nice golden brown caramel.

Next stir in the flax seeds and quickly pour out onto your greased tray and with the back of the spoon you were stirring with, spread out until even.



To serve: Remove the custards from the refrigerator and top with deliciously ripe diced mango and a piece of the broken chikki. Optionally, you could serve this with bananas, papaya, even avocado if you like and for a vegan looking for a little more lux, you could serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

By chef Shaun Kenworthy

MAPLE AND SALTY COCONUT PANNA COTTA

Refined Coconut Oil is great for replacing butter, soy-based dairy-free cream cheese and soy margarine in baking recipes such as cakes, cookies, quick bread and pie doughs.

Ingredients:

Coconut oil: 1 tsp

Powdered gelatine: 30gms

Coconut milk: 360ml

Coconut cream: 300ml

Maple syrup: 1/4 cup

Vanilla extract: 1 tsp

Salt: ¼

For serving: Toasted coconut chips and honey

Method:

Place six bowls and coat the ramekins with the coconut oil.

Place the gelatine in a small bowl, add 1/2 cup of the coconut milk, and whisk until smooth. Set aside for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the remaining the ingredients.

Place the remaining coconut milk, coconut cream, and maple syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla and salt.

Once set-top with coconut chips and honey and serve cold.

By chef Prem, Imperial, New Delhi

SEARED CHICKEN BREAST WITH SOYA MILK POLENTA AND SOYA JUS

Soya milk has a similar profile to cow’s milk in terms of macronutrients, protein, carbohydrates and fat.

Ingredients:

For soya milk polenta

Soya milk: 120ml

Polenta: 40gms

Vegetable stock:120 ml

Chopped fresh coriander, basil leaves, garlic, and pink and black peppercorns: 2gms each

Chopped onions and french mustard: 5gms

For chicken breast:

Chicken breast french trim: 1

English mustard: ½ tsp

Chopped garlic: 1tsp

Worcestershire sauce: 1tsp

Soya milk: 40 ml

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil to sear.

For tangy tomato:

Tomato: 1

Chopped garlic: 2gms

Basil leafs: 2-3

Sherry vinegar and olive oil: 1tsp

Sugar: ½tsp

Seasoning: Vegetables: Zucchini, carrots and spinach: 20gms

Method:

For Soya Polenta:

Heat a deep Sauce pan, add olive oil, onion, garlic and sauté. Add the polenta and stir on slow heat till its crisp

Add vegetable stock and soya milk gradually and mix well. Cook until polenta start leaving sides.

Add herbs and seasoning and set in the tray. Then cool and refrigerate.

For Chicken Breast:

Marinate the chicken breast with seasoning, garlic, mustard, herbs and half of Worcestershire sauce.

Heat oil in a non-stick pan, sear the chicken breast skin side down first, colour the chicken breast on both sides and cook in oven for 12-14 mins at 180 degrees C.

In the same pan add stock and remaining Worcestershire sauce and soya milk, making sure all the leftover over juices from chicken are mixed well.

Remove from heat and strain and season.

For Tangy tomato:

While the chicken is cooking, heat olive oil in a pan, add all the ingredients for tangy tomatoes and except herbs. Toss it little bit and season. Keep aside.

Cut the vegetables in squares and cook, sauté spinach with garlic and keep aside.

Take out polenta and cut in rectangular shape and in a pan cook on both sides.

Once the chicken is cooked leave it for few minutes.

Assembling: In a plate, place the spinach first and then polenta and tomatoes and finally the chicken. Put vegetable around the side and soya jus on the plate.

By chef Amit Sharma · Executive Chef, Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar