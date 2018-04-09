Don’t have any plans for the weekend? Here are 4 apps that suggest offbeat options

Weekends are all about letting your hair down and rejuvenating for the week ahead. However, there are also tons of options today for non-party animals. While some prefer to travel to offbeat places on weekends, some choose to sit back at home with a pizza and watch a movie or a TV show. For those who choose the latter, here are some apps to help plan a quiet weekend:

Instagram

Instagram is a platform where one can capture and share moments, follow friends and family, and keep abreast with their lives. Users can also go live with this application where followers can join and chat with them.

Voot

Voot contains a number of reality shows and movies for individuals to catch up over the weekend.

Kindle

Powered by Amazon, the platform contains millions of books, newspapers or magazines, with an option to read the first chapter of certain books free of cost.

Cheez App

Cheez lets users record short funny video clips and share it on social media. Users can also watch videos posted by others, or spice up their own content with live filters, voice changers, stickers, and music. This application also contains daily battles, challenges, dance off and Quizbiz.

