Five snacks you must try this rainy season!

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:41 IST

Monsoon and good food are inseparable. On a rainy evening there is nothing better than just gorging on some spicy snacks along with sipping some hot tea or coffee, and they make the experience of enjoying the season with your loved ones, more memorable. Here are five easy to make scrumptious delights that one can prepare, and enjoy while enjoying the rainy season and a hot cup of chai!

Aloo ki Tikki

Aloo ki Tikki is the desi version of hash browns.

The desi version of Hash browns, known more popularly as aloo tikki perfectly complements a hot cup of tea on a raining evening. The mix of mashed potato, chana dal, ginger, garlic, green chillies and cumin seeds, coated with breadcrumbs, is deep fried in oil, to give a crispy outside, but soft on the inside qualities. It can go well with an array of dips, but perhaps the most commonly used are the green mint chutney and saunth.

Vada Pav

Vada pav is the go-to snack in Maharashtra

The most common Maharashtrian snack is perfect for the rainy season. Mashed boiled potato, with a mix of spices, is shaped into balls, dipped into gram flour (besan), and then deep fried, after which it is sandwiched between two buns, and goes perfectly well with the dry roasted garlic chutney. The only drawback is that you end up finishing it too quickly!

Pyaaz ke Pakore/Bhajiya

Pyaaz Ke Pakore is popular and quite easy to make.

If you are in a mood to have something that satiates your taste buds perfectly, but you don’t want to put in too much effort, and rather enjoy the rainy evening with your closed ones? Pyaaz ke pakore or bhajiya is the answer! Thinly slice onions, dipped in a batter made of gram flour and spices, and which is later deep fried in oil. Serve them with an array of chutneys and a hot cup of tea!

Bhelpuri

Bhelpuri is a very popular street snack.

Popular street snack, Bhelpuri is that perfect monsoon snack, that one can gorge on. And its easy to make too! Take some spicy puffed rice namkeen, add some chopped onions and tomatoes to it. Add some boiled sprouts, squeeze a lemon all over, and mix it well! That’s it! Just dig in and enjoy the spicy, tangy aka, the chatpata taste this rainy season!

Bread Pakora

Brad pakoras are hugely popular in India.

Bread Pakoras are a very popular evening snack, especially during the monsoon. Soft bread with a mix of mashed potato ( you can also add peas to the mix), spices dipped in gram flour, and deep fried till they are crisp from outside. Dip it in your favourite chutney, and sip on your hot cup of tea! Perfect way to spend a rainy evening? eh?