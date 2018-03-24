Get ready for ketchup slices because it’s a thing now and Twitter is losing it

Ditch the ketchup bottles, you can now use a ketchup slice for a non-messy burger or sandwich. This latest invention has gone viral on Twitter, getting mixed reactions. It is vegan and all natural, without artificial flavours, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. The sliced form is supposed to keep your bread from getting soggy. As it doesn’t need to be refrigerated, you can easily take it anywhere.

It started when one of the founders of the company was making a BBQ sauce from a family recipe which required braising a lot of vegetables. However, instead of throwing the veggies away, she mixed, ground, baked and dried them, accidentally making her first ketchup slice. Although Slice of sauce isn’t the first ketchup slice around they are trying to bring the ketchup slices to grocery store shelves. Early backers can get their ketchup slices in June 2018. It is called Slice of Sauce from BO’s Fine Foods.

Here’s what Twitter users had to say about it:

I just discovered something called a ketchup slice and it’s an absolute abomination. A crime. Just don’t do it. I don’t want a ketchup fruit roll-up or anything that resembles a processed slice of ketchup. If someone I know is using this new product, I will disown them in public. pic.twitter.com/sSf9heIbkd — Ari Shapiro (@ari_shapiro) March 23, 2018

This is the future that #liberals want — a world in which individually-wrapped single slices of dried #ketchup are placed on #burgers and #sandwiches. 🥫🤮 https://t.co/5rwcTAuo7W — Steve Farris (@stevefarris24) March 23, 2018

EWWW!! Because squeezing a bottle is so much harder. — lorie (@lorie_theo) March 23, 2018

Ooo I really enjoy dipping my chips into that! Ffs is nothing sacred #worldsgonemad #ketchup https://t.co/diasQOQXWj — Paul White (@PaulTheEggWhite) March 23, 2018

