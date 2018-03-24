 Get ready for ketchup slices because it’s a thing now and Twitter is losing it | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
Get ready for ketchup slices because it’s a thing now and Twitter is losing it

It is vegan and all natural, without artificial flavours, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. As it doesn’t need to be refrigerated, you can easily take it anywhere.

more lifestyle Updated: Mar 24, 2018 10:40 IST
The sliced form is supposed to keep your bread from getting soggy.
The sliced form is supposed to keep your bread from getting soggy.(Slice of Sauce/Instagram)

Ditch the ketchup bottles, you can now use a ketchup slice for a non-messy burger or sandwich. This latest invention has gone viral on Twitter, getting mixed reactions. It is vegan and all natural, without artificial flavours, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. The sliced form is supposed to keep your bread from getting soggy. As it doesn’t need to be refrigerated, you can easily take it anywhere.

It started when one of the founders of the company was making a BBQ sauce from a family recipe which required braising a lot of vegetables. However, instead of throwing the veggies away, she mixed, ground, baked and dried them, accidentally making her first ketchup slice. Although Slice of sauce isn’t the first ketchup slice around they are trying to bring the ketchup slices to grocery store shelves. Early backers can get their ketchup slices in June 2018. It is called Slice of Sauce from BO’s Fine Foods.

Here’s what Twitter users had to say about it:

